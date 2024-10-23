<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: Hema Sharma's Estranged Husband Gaurav Saxena Reveals He Paid Rs 3.5 Lakhs For Her Entry

After her short stint on Bigg Boss 18, Hema Sharma was evicted from the reality show on October 20. Soon after her exit from the show, Hema made headlines for her personal life. The actress-vlogger, known as Viral Bhabhi, has been accused of deliberately keeping her son away from her estranged husband Gaurav Saxena. In an interview, Gaurav claimed that Hema demanded a Rs 2.5 crore flat and registered fake cases against him. He also paid Rs 3.5 lakh for Hema's Bigg Boss entry. "Hema was trying for Bigg Boss for the past 2 years and last year she told me that she has found a PR company which is charging her Rs 3.5 lakhs and they guarantee that with their spotting and PR plan, she will bag Bigg Boss. It didn't even take me 3 minutes and I told her that I would give the money. I had paid the money to someone named Rahul Parihar. The only thing I asked her was if she was sure she would get the show with this, as per my understanding you need to do something worthy of the show to be a part of it. But she was confident so I paid the amount. She had tried for season 17, then Bigg Boss OTT 3 and then when it didn't happen she had slammed the contestants in her vlog," Gaurav Saxena told the Times of India.

He added, “I was totally surprised when I came to know. I was in Uganda and I saw she got the show. My son is still on mom's feed how can she leave the child without giving the handover to the proper person? I am the father and I am still handling everything for them."

Gaurav Saxena, who is based in Uganda, further shared that Hema Sharma filed a fake case against him to keep him away from their son. He said, “Hema had filed a complaint against me before entering the house that I would come from Africa and kidnap my child. I contacted my lawyer to understand what she had done and I came to know about the complaint. I saw my son through the gate and then inquired about him from the neighbours that is when I came to know Hema's mother and her maid were taking care of the kids. And when I had married her, she had told me that she was in no contact with her family so I have never met Hema's mother."

Hema Sharma has been part of films like Yamla Pagla Deewana, Kahan Hum Kahan Tum, Phir Se and One Day: Justice Delivered. She currently runs a YouTube channel named Hema Ki Kahani, which has more than 1.4 million subscribers.