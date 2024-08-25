Aparshakti Khurana On Credit War Over <i>Stree 2</i> Success: "This PR Game Is Slightly Unpleasant"

Advertisement

Aparshakti Khurana On Credit War Over Stree 2 Success: "This PR Game Is Slightly Unpleasant"

Stree 2 has already past Rs 300 crore at the box office

A poster of the film. (courtesy: AparshaktiKhurana)
New Delhi:

Stree 2 is minting a whopping amount of money at the box office ever since its release on Independence Day. While the film has an ensemble cast, Shraddha Kapoor emerged as one of the most sought after celebrity post the film's release. Recently, Shraddha Kapoor beat Priyanka Chopra to become the second most followed Indian celebrity on Instagram. When asked about the credit war over the success of the film, Aparshakti Khurana tried to evade the question in an interview with Zoom. Aparshakti, who reprised his role as Bittu in the film, said, "Main ispe kuch bolunga, baat khulegi toh door tak jaayegi, main kuch bolna nahin chahunga, audience jo kahe wo sahi hai (If I comment on this, it will go far. I don't want to comment on it. Whatever the audience says is right)."

While Stree 2 boasts of a stellar cast which contributes to the outstanding performance of the film, a section of the Internet credited Shraddha Kapoor more for the success of the film than others. When asked to comment on that, Aparshakti said, "See this is a PR game. If a channel goes and asks the audience, the original audience on street, what are they saying? I want to know that. So, this is a PR game, I don't want to comment on it. I love each and every actor of my film. I am attached to them. In such a happy space, where the film has gotten so much love and success, this can come across as slightly unpleasant now."

"It shouldn't have happened now, when everyone is in a happy space, celebrating the film. In between all these things, when this happens, then you have to also take a side, but I don't want to do that. They are all equally close to me and I respect their journeys. I am a big fan of journeys. What someone has gone through and can do well. Someone can dance well, act well, look well, or even do PR well. So there will be talent of all kinds, which can help that journey. I wouldn't call PR my most strong part", said Aparshakti Khurana.

Meanwhile, there's no stopping for Stree 2 at the box office. On day 10, the horror comedy minted ₹ 32.5 crore at the ticket window, reported Sacnilk. With this, the total collection of the film now stands at ₹ 341.65 crore. The film stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee. Stree released in 2018.

