<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: Shilpa Shirodkar And Shrutika Arjun's Friendship On The Rocks Amid House Drama

Another day, another verbal spat in the house of Bigg Boss 18. It looks like all is not well between friends Shilpa Shirodkar and Shrutika Arjun. In the promo featuring highlights of the upcoming episode, we see the two getting into an argument. It all begins with Shrutika arguing with Chum Darang and Karan Veer Mehra for not taking a stand when Shilpa taunts her. In a video circulating online, Shrutika can be seen accusing Shilpa of speaking to her in a raised voice. To this, Shilpa responds, “Aap jhuth bol rahi hai. [You are lying.]” Shrutika asks Shilpa to mind her tone, saying, “Is tone me baat mat kijiye kyuki mai aapke saath is tone me consciously baat nahi kar rahi hu. Jo respect main de rahi hu, mai vo hi respect expect karti hu. [Do not speak to me in this tone, as I am consciously not speaking to you in this tone. The respect I am giving, I expect the same respect in return.]”

A visibly annoyed Shilpa Shirodkar replies with a “thank you” and folds her hands in front of Shrutika Arjun. Shrutika continues, “Jab aapke saamne bolti hu toh bahut udaas ho jaati hai, taane maarti hai. [When I speak in front of you, you get very disappointed and taunt me.]” Shilpa retorts, “Kisne taana maara? Aapne bola yeh influence hoti hai. Vo taana nahi tha? [Who taunted? You said she gets influenced. Was that not a taunt?]” Shrutika replies, “Aap choose karte ho kiske saath kaise baat karna hai. Mai aapko blame nahi kar rahi thi. Aapko samajhne me koi dikkat ho raha hai. [You choose how to talk to whom. I was not blaming you. You are having trouble understanding.]”

A fan page shared a clip of this showdown on Instagram. Take a look:

Premiered on October 6, Bigg Boss 18 is hosted by Salman Khan. The show airs seven days a week on Colors TV. Fans can also catch the reality show on JioCinema.