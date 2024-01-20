Bigg Boss 17: In Which Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui And Others Roast Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17. (courtesy: colorstv)

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss, contestants took the stage to roast each other in front of a live audience. First up was Ankita Lokhande. Pointing at her former best friend Munawar Faruqui, Ankita remarked, “To jab mai ghar aai, to maine ek aur rishta banaya, jo ki bahut pyara rishta tha mera ek dost. Ji haan! Munawar. Munawar, vaise aapne season me kai record tode hai, dil tode hai, rishte tode hai. Aur kamaal ki baat yeh hai jab maine aapse pucha tha ki ek aisi konsi cheez hai jiska aap ko pachtawa hoga to aapne mujhe kaha tha, ‘Mujhe bas ek bottle tootne ka pachtawa hoga.' Sahi baat hai dhakkan ko bura to zarur lagta hai agar uski bottle tut jaye. [So, when I entered the house, I formed a relationship, a very dear one - my friend. Yes, Munawar. Munawar, you've broken many records this season - hearts, relationships. What's remarkable is when I asked you what you would regret, you said, 'I'll only regret a bottle breaking.' True, a bottle's cap feels bad if the bottle breaks.]”

Speaking about Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande declared, “Vicky, tujhe to mai chhodungi nahi, aur kabhi bhi nahi chhodungi. Is ghar me actually mere aur Vicky ke bahut jhagde hue hai. Lekin mai aapko batana chahti hu ki aisa nahi hai ki hum yaha aisa karte hai, hum ghar pe bhi aise hi hai. Agar aap hamare yaha ki CCTV footage nikalenge to aapko 5-6 episode Bigg Boss ke zarur dikh jayega. [Vicky, I won't let you go, never. In this house, Vicky and I have had many disagreements. But I want to tell you it's not like we behave this way only here; we are the same at home. If you pull out the CCTV footage from our home, you'll probably get to see 5-6 episodes of Bigg Boss for sure.]”

Ankita Lokhande continued, “Mai apni puri koshish kar rahi hu ki yaha zada se zada tik saku, baat kar saku, chahe aapko hasi aaye na aye, lekin mai yaha kadi hokar aapne kuch na kuch batlau kyuki mere pati yahin sun sakte hai meri, baaki to vo sunte nahi hai. [I am trying my best to stand firm here and speak up as much as I can, whether it amuses you or not. But I'm being assertive here and sharing something because my husband can hear me here, unlike at home where he usually doesn't pay attention.]"

Next, Abhishek Kumar started the roast with Vicky Jain and then turns his attention to his ex-girlfriend, Isha Malviya. Pointing at Vicky, who entered the show because of his wife, Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek said, “Yaha pe 17 logo ke saath yeh season shuru hua tha. Jisme se kuch log mehnat karke yaha pe khade hai, aur kuch log kisi aur ki mehnat se yaha aaye hai. [This season started with 17 people. Some have worked hard to be here, while others have made it here because of someone else's hard work.]”

Moving on to Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar added, “Isha ji ke baare me to mai likha bhul hi gaya, par mai bol detu hu. Ki isha ji ko na mera game zero lagta hai. Haina? Aaj mai finale week me hu, yeh mera game hai, aur tu nominated hai, yeh tera game hai. Aur yeh bolti rehti hai, ‘Maine TV toda hai, maine TV toda hai.' TV ka to pta nahi, par maine aaj tera gurur zarur toda hai. [I forgot to mention about Isha ji, but let me tell you that Isha ji thinks my game is zero. Right? Today, I am in the finale week, this is my game, and you are nominated, this is your game. And she keeps saying, ‘I have broken the TV, I have broken the TV.' I don't know about the TV, but today I have surely shattered your pride.]”

Whereas, Munawar Faruqui's roast was all about his newfound enemy, Vicky Jain. He said, “Yaha pe sare celebrities hai aur Vicky bhai bhi hai. [Here, we have all these celebrities, and there's Vicky bhai too.]” Continuing in his signature poetic style, Munawar Faruqui added, “Chidiya ud gai, kuch ped bache hai, shana idhar, idhar kuch dedh bache hai (pointing at Vicky). Bakri to mai kha gaya kabka, ab lagta hai thode bhed bache hai. [A bird has flown away, some trees are left, a clever one here, and there are fools (pointing at Vicky). I've already eaten the goat, now it seems there are a few sheep left.]”

Referring to Vicky Jain's connection with wife Ankita Lokhande, Munawar added, “Ankita always bolti hai ki TV unka mayka hai, ye jamai kuch zada din ni ruk gaya idhar? [Ankita always says that TV feels like her parents' home, has not this son-in-law overstayed here a bit too long?]” Then Munawar Faruqui proclaimed, “Jitne bhi mud gaye, sare raste mod launga, yaha se sare record tod ke jaunga. Aur agar tu vapis bhida na, to tere ko tunnel ke bahar chod ke aunga. [All the paths that turned, I will straighten them; breaking all records from here, I will go. And if you dare to come back, I'll leave you outside the tunnel.]” For the unversed, every eliminated contestant exits the show through a tunnel.

Remembering his spat with Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui concluded with his final remark, “Jhagde me Vicky bhai ne bola tha tere jaise 200 mere yaha pe kaam pe hai, Par mai to ek hi insaan ko janta hu, jo yaha pe biwi ke naam pe hai. [In the argument, Vicky bhai had said there are 200 people like you working for me. But I know only one person here who is just here because of his wife.]”

'Bigg Boss 17 is streaming 24*7 on Jio Cinema.