Bigg Boss 17: Viral Sensation Jasmeen Kaur's Fun Take On Contestants Is 'Just A Wow'

Bigg Boss 17is making all the right noises on the internet thanks to all the fun and frolic in the recent episode. The entertainment quotient went through the roof thanks to Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan and a special guest they invited. We are talking about internet sensation Jasmeen Kaur, who was a part of the fun segment — Just Chill With Sohail And Arbaaz. The makers have dropped a promo on Instagram, showing Jasmeen leaving the housemates in splits with her trending line - “Just looking like a wow.” The video begins with Arbaaz introducing Jasmeen to the housemates. The actor says, “Jaise aap log sabhi India mein trend kar rahe hain. Inki reels bhi kafi viral ho rahi hain. Please welcome Jasmeen Kaur. [Like you all are trending in India, her reels are also going viral. Please welcome Jasmeen Kaur.]”

Right after entering the show, Jasmeen Kaur compliments Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan with her hit lines. She says, “Hi, you both are looking like a wow. Seriously.” When Arbaaz asks her if she wants to say anything about any of the contestants, Jasmeen begins, “Oh My God, Isha [Malviya] darling. You are looking like a hot and sizzling, seriously. You are wearing a hot magenta colour. Jo lag raha hai bahut hi teekha [which is looking very spicy] because you are a Isha. Oh My God, so beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow.”

Isha Malviya then starts repeating the viral lines along with Jasmeen Kaur. Next, Arbaaz asks Jasmeen what she would like to say about Munawar Faruqui. Yet again, Jasmeen leaves the housemates in splits by saying, “Munawar [Faruqui] ne pehena hai bahut hi beautiful sa lilac colour. Ek kamre se dusre kamre. Dusre kamre se teesre kamre mein hi ghumta rehta hai bas. Oh My God, just looking like a wow. [Munawar Faruqui has picked a lilac colour. He is only seen strolling from one room to another.]”

Jasmeen Kaur also took a jibe at Sunny Arya in her hilarious tone. Jasmeen says, “Tehelka ji [Sunny Arya] kuch kariye. Kyu soye pade ho. [Tehelka ji, please do something. Why are you always lying in bed? You have come here to just look like a wow.]” Jasmeen continues, “Mannara [Chopra] ji ne pehna hai my tomato colour. It is just looking like a wow.” The clip concludes with Jasmeen Kaur praising Ankita Lokhande's parrot green-hued dress.

The note attached to the video read, “Tota, lilac ya ho magenta, Jasmeen Kaur ke saath BB house mein ‘looking like a wow' is the only agenda.”

ICYMI, Jasmeen Kaur became an internet sensation after her viral line, “Just looking like a wow”, took social media by storm. Deepika Padukone was among the first stars to jump onto the viral trend and share a video of herself mouthing these lines. Deepika was followed by stars like Ranveer Singh, Mira Rajput, Ashley Graham and Kriti Kharbanda among others.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 17 airs on Colors TV and can also be streamed 24*7 on JioCinema.