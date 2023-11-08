Supermodel Ashley Graham's Version Of 'Just Looking Like A Wow.' Ranveer Singh Made Her Do It

Ashley Graham in a still from the video. (courtesy: ashleygraham)

You must be living under a rock, if you haven't heard about the viral trend “Just looking like a wow.” Well, the latest celebrity to join the bandwagon is American supermodel and TV presenter Ashley Graham. Courtesy: Ranveer Singh. Oh yes, you read that right. Ashley, who was in Mumbai for the Jio World Plaza launch, has shared a video of herself trying her hands at the viral trend. She has also announced that Ranveer Singh “told me to do it." Thank you, Ranveer. In the video, Ashley, dressed in a gold-toned Banarasi brocade saree, is lip-syncing the viral lines, “So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow.” Sharing the video, Ashley wrote, “Ranveer Singh told me to do it!!! Just looking like a wow.” Replying to the post, actress Sameera Reddy said, “International Waoooooo.” For those who don't know, the "Just Looking Like a Wow" trend started after a video of a Delhi-based woman named Jasmeen Kaur went viral on Instagram. In the clip, Jasmeen Kaur repeatedly uses the phrase "just looking like a wow" to describe the clothes.

Ashley Graham's post comes days after Ranveer Singh joined the trend at the Jio World Plaza launch event. He used the lines to praise Nita Ambani. Now, look at Ashley Graham's post here:

Ashley Graham has also shared a behind-the-scenes clip from her time at the grand event.

Ashley Graham also revealed that this was the first time ever that she wore a saree. She shared a series of pictures from her time at the Jio World Plaza launch event. The opening frame features Ashley posing in her elaborated golden number. Needless to say, she looks stunning. In one of the pictures, she is seen with Nita Ambani and Swedish model Elsa Anna Sofie Hosk. Of course, she clicked a picture with Ranveer Singh. Along with the album, she wrote, “I am honoured to have been included in the opening of the gorgeous new Jio World Plaza in Mumbai, India— while donning my very first sari!!! The piece is a handwoven Banarasi brocade sari by Swadesh, an artisan-forward initiative of the Reliance Foundation. The Foundation's Chairperson, Mrs. Nita Mukesh Ambani has championed India's rich crafts and culture and the initiative is empowering Indian artisans to take their place on the world's runways.”

Ashley Graham added, “Brocade sarees are seen as symbols of luxury because of how labour-intensive the weaving process is, and how it reflects the weavers' artistry and commitment to their craft. I cannot get over how stunning mine is. A heartfelt thanks goes out to the Ambani family for making this a dream-come-true experience and for their warmth and generosity as hosts. I will cherish these memories forever. I cannot wait to come back to explore more of India!!”

Now, let us look at Ranveer Singh's take on the “Just looking like a wow” trend. In the clip, shared by a fan page on X (formerly Twitter), the actor uses the viral lines to praise Nita Ambani. Ranveer says, “Whilst looking so beautiful, so elegant. Just looking like a wow.” Nita Ambani, sitting amidst the audience, can be seen laughing her heart out.

Before Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone grabbed the headlines for recreating the viral trend. She shared a video on Instagram and wrote, “Just looking like a WOW!” Deepika's on-point expressions were too good to miss. Replying to the post, Ranveer Singh said, “HAHAHA! DEDD!”

Jio World Plaza was inaugurated on October 31. The grand event was attended by the who's who of Bollywood.