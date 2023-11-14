Mira Rajput Adds New Twist To Viral 'Looking Like A Wow' Trend

Mira Rajput shared this image. (Courtesy: MiraRajput)

Mira Rajput knows how to make her Instagram fans smile. Be it her fashion choices or witty caption, Mira is always winning the internet game. Now, Mira is the latest celebrity to join the bandwagon of the viral trend, “Just looking like a wow." Mira, who is married to actor Shahid Kapoor, dropped a video on Monday, wherein she can be seen mouthing the popular lines. In the clip, Mira dressed in her ethnic best is accompanied by her friend Josefine Gransee. The clip begins with the two facing each other and mouthing the lines, “So beautiful, so elegant.” Then they turn towards the camera and say, “Just looking like a wow.” Sharing the clip, Mira wrote, “‘A wow' added to the dictionary! Had to samjhao!”

Before Mira Rajput, Deepika Padukone was among the first ones to jump on the trend. Deepika, dressed in her festive best, shared the video on Instagram. In the clip, the Piku star can be seen mouthing the lines with apt expressions. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Just looking like a WOW!” with a few flower emoticons. In no time, her post prompted hilarious reactions from her husband and industry friends alike. Replying to the video, Ranveer Singh commented, “HAHAHA!!!!! DEDD!!!!!” with a string of laughing emoticons. Karan Johar wrote, "I love love love this." In another comment, the filmmaker said, "Am obsessed.” Deepika's Fighter director Siddarth Anand said, "Deepu too funny". Deepika's sister Anisha Padukone commented, "But why are you not wearing mouse colour?”

A few days after Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh followed suit and dropped a video. The actor used these viral lines to compliment Nita Ambani at the Jio World Plaza launch. In the video shared by a fan page on X (formerly Twitter), Ranveer says, “Whilst looking so beautiful, so elegant. Just looking like a wow.” Nita Ambani, sitting amidst the audience, can be seen laughing her heart out.

Meanwhile, a few days ago Mira Rajput celebrated her birthday and received a loved-up note from her husband Shahid Kapoor on the occasion. The actor shared two images in which he is posing with the birthday girl. In the caption, he wrote: "Mira the queen of my heart. Happy birthday to you and oh so lucky me to have you all for me always and forever."

Mira Rajput married Shahid Kapoor in July 2015. The couple welcomed their daughter Misha a year later in August. Shahid and Mira are also parents to a son named Zain, who they welcomed in the year 2018.