Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan Loses His Cool During Captaincy Task, Fights With Priyanka Choudhary

A still from Colors TV video. (courtesy: ColorsTv)

A new week calls for a new captain in the Bigg Boss 16 house. Competing for the spot this time are Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare. All three contestants have been captains previously on the show. To become the captain, the contestants have to win a task that involves them fulfilling the challenges set by fellow housemates Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta and Archana Gautam. Monday's episode saw Priyanka, Ankit and Archana setting a range of tasks. While Nimrit had to perform 100 pushups, Abdu had to drink egg yolks. But interference from Sajid Khan, who was the sanchalak (referee) of the tasks, did not go down well with the task-setters.

For instance, when Archana Gautam asks Shiv Thakare to eat a spoonful of salt, Sajid Khan interrupts by saying, "Kal kya bolegi? Mirchi aankh mein daalo [What will she say next? Put chilli powder in the eyes?]" Similarly, when Ankit Gupta asks Abdu Rozik to drink two litres of water within five minutes, Sajid Khan cancels the task.



This results in a war of words between Priyanka Choudhary and Sajid Khan, with Priyanka accusing the director of favouritism. To this, Sajid loses his cool and screams, “Main bhi chilla sakta hu! Bilkul sahi hai. Sanchalak cheater hai [I can scream as well. This is true. Sanchalak is the cheater].”

Watch the promo here:

The latest episode also saw fellow contestants raising questions about Tina Dutta and Shalin Bhanot's relationship, albeit behind their backs. Shiva Thakare, Nimrit Ahluwalia, Archana Gautam and Soundarya Sharma are all of the opinion that the relationship would not last a day outside the house. Read all about it here.

Meanwhile, actor-model Gautam Singh Vig was eliminated from the house on Sunday. He was nominated alongside Tina Dutta, Shanlin Bhanot and Soundarya Sharma.

You can watch Bigg Boss 16 on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10 PM. On weekends, the show begins at 9.30 PM on weekends. The reality show also streams 24*7 on Voot Select.