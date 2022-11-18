Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Thinks Sumbul Touqeer Is 'Obsessed' With Shalin Bhanot

Sumbul Touqeer shared this image. (courtesy: sumbul_touqeer)

Emotions are running high in the Bigg Boss 16 house and this time, host Salman Khan has some observations to make. During his upcoming weekly interaction with the contestants, Salman Khan addresses the fight between Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan. He also touches upon the reactions of the other housemates. While doing so, Salman singles out Sumbul Touqeer and says that she is “obsessed” with Shalin Bhanot. In the promo video, Salman Khan says, “She is obsessed with Shalin Bhanot.” To this, Tina Datta replies, “Oh yes.” Salman Khan then adds that he thinks Shalin is aware of it.

Shalin Bhanot responds by saying, “Sir, she is 20 years younger to me.” Salman Khan then questions, “Itni kaunsi gehri dosti hai ki Tina ko 5 minutes nahi degi baat karne ke liye? (What kind of friendship is this that Tina cannot talk for five minutes?)”

Sumbul Touqeer tries to defend herself but breaks down and says that she wants to go home. To this, Salman Khan replies that she is free to leave and that no one is stopping her.

Referring to Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan's physical fight, Salman Khan adds, “One thinks he is Bruce Lee and other thinks he is Dara Singh.”



Shalin Bhanot then asks Salman Khan for permission to which a visibly irritated Salman Khan says, “For what do I give permission? To kill him?” Shalin Bhanot goes on to add that either he will stay in the house or MC Stan, implying that he will leave if MC Stan is not removed. To this, Salman Khan says, “No one is stopping you.”

Watch the promo here:

The fight between MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot broke out when the two were tending to Tina Dutta's injured foot. In an attempt to address the issue later, Tina tries to talk to Shalin but is prevented from doing so by Sumbul Touqeer, who is in tears over the fight. Interestingly, Tina Dutta and Shalin Bhanot have expressed their fondness for each other while Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer have been close friends during the show.

This is not the first physical fight in the house this season. Last week, a physical altercation between Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam resulted in Archana Gautam being temporarily removed from the house.

You can watch Bigg Boss 16 on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10 PM. On weekends, the show begins at 9.30 PM on weekends. The reality show also streams 24*7 on Voot Select.