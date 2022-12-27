Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik Returns To The Show

Abdu Rozik in a still from Bigg Boss 16. (courtesy: BiggBoss)

Equations change in theBigg Boss 16 house all the time. Friends turn foes and enemies fall in love. A case in point is Abdu Rozik's seemingly changed equation with fellow contestants Sajid Khan and Nimrit Kaur. For the unversed, Abdu Rozik left the house temporarily due to work commitments and returned a few days later. But it appears that his stint outside and Salman Khan's revelation during a previous episode have left Abdu feeling differently about his friends. After professing his love for Nimrit all season, Abdu was seen extending a cold shoulder to the actress upon his return.

Sajid Khan and Nimrit Kaur are even seen discussing the same with each other. The filmmaker even asks Abdu Rozik about his cold behaviour but he denies all such speculations. Sajid Khan, “Ye jabse bahar se aaya hai na bahut ganda waala attitude leke aaya (He has had a bad attitude since his return). ”

Sajid Khan tells Abdu Rozik, “I did not know you when I met you in Bigg Boss, now I know you of course and I think like a common man. The Abdu who went is not the Abdu who has come back. Hasn't he changed, please tell him,” he adds, roping Nimrit Kaur into the conversation.

A teary-eyed Nimrit Kaur also tells Abdu Rozik,“Like now I feel if after the show if I ever come to Dubai and I will call and say Abdu I am in Dubai, let's meet. You might not even pick up my phone. I am also being very respectful towards you and your emotions. But that doesn't change the fact that I don't love you. I still love you, and you are still as important to me as you were."

Previously, Salman Khan had schooled Sajid Khan for taking advantage of Abdu Rozik's feelings for Nimrit Kaur, and writing vile messages on her birthday.

You can watch Bigg Boss 16 on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10 PM. The weekend episodes air at 9.30 PM. The show is also available on the streaming platform Voot Select with a 24*7 stream.