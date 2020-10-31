Bigg Boss 14 Written Update October 30, 2020: Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan Share A Moment Together

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia in stills from the show

Friday's episode of Bigg Boss 14 was a happening one. The episode began with continuation of Eijaz Khan's fight with Kavita Kaushik. She accused him of taking advantage of his friends on the show, after which Eijaz Khan broke down and Nikki Tamboli was spotted consoling him. However, Eijaz wasn't the only contestant who got emotional on Friday's episode. Pavitra Punia, who appears to share a special connection with Eijaz Khan, welled up too but for another reason. Pavitra, who is now safely out of the Red Zone, asked Nishant Singh to keep her clothes - which are still in the Red Zone area - organized. But Nishant refused and this greatly upset Pavitra.

She broke down in front of Eijaz, who tried to console her. Next up, Pavitra and Eijaz were spotted sharing a personal moment. Eijaz told Pavitra that people are talking about their chemistry a bit too much and that Pavitra shouldn't take their rapport too seriously. In response, Pavitra said while she does not love him, she is greatly "attached" to Eijaz Khan. She said she will fight, make-up up and tease Eijaz Khan as she pleases, which made him blush.

Meanwhile, the Tabadle ki Raat continued on Friday's episode. Rahul Vaidya was pitched against Jasmin Bhasin - Rahul moved to the Green Zone while Jasmin was put in the Red Zone by Eijaz. Between Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nishant Singh Malkhani, Jaan came out of the Red Zone while Nishant went in. Rubina and Pavitra also had a war of words when Pavitra accused Rubina of misunderstanding her behaviour Rubina claimed Pavitra betrayed people.

Watch this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 14.