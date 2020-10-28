Bigg Boss 14 Written Update October 27: Jasmin Bhasin Breaks Down After Her Fight With Rahul Vaidya

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin in a still from the show. (courtesy Colorstv)

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14, the inmates woke up to the tunes of the song Made In India. Bigg Boss gave all the contestants a chance to win captaincy for the week. Wild card contestant Kavita Kaushik, who was given the captaincy even before entering the house, had to defend her captaincy. The captaincy task was called "BB World Tour," as a part of which monuments were installed in the garden area and all the contestants had to protect their travel bags during the task. As a part of the task, all the contestants had to convince the inmates from the red zone. During the task, wild card contestant Naina lost her temper and fought with Nikki Tamboli after she snatched her bag.

Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik, Shardul Pandit, Naina Singh, Abhinav Shukla, Kavita Kaushik, Nishant Singh Malkani and Eijaz Khan participated in the captaincy task, while Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Pavitra Punia had to create obstacles for the contestants and had to stop them from being successful in the task.

During the BB World Tour task, Jasmin Bhasin lost her temper and got into a fight with Rahul Vaidya after he snatched her bag and questioned her strength. She said, "Ladki hai to physically kamzor hai to kuchh bhi karo.." She added, "Main nahi darti kisi aadmi se, koi paida nahi hua (I am not afraid of any man, no man can scare me)." She cried her heart out and furiously kicked everything around her.

Meanwhile, Nikki Tamboli and Jaan Kumar Sanu's equation has changed big time. The duo, who were earlier seen hanging out together almost every day, have almost stopped talking. However, Nikki went to Rahul Vaidya and schooled him about the use of the "nepotism" word. She said that it wasn't right of him to use the word. For those who don't know, Rahul took Jaan's name for nomination and said, "I hate nepotism." His remark didn't go down well with many contestants.

