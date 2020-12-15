Bigg Boss 14 Written Update December 15, 2020: Nikki Tamboli And Kashmera Shah Get Into An Ugly Fight

Bigg Boss 14 Day 74 Update: A still from the house. (Image courtesy: ColorsTV )

Highlights Arshi Khan became the target of all the contestants

She picked fights with Rahul Mahajan, Aly Goni and Nikki

Rahul Vaidya re-entered the show

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14, Arshi Khan became the target of all the contestants. Other than Rahul Vaidya's entry in the house and the nomination task, the other highlight of the episode was Arshi's fights with the housemates. From the morning, she started getting into arguments with Aly Goni, Rahul Mahajan, Manu, Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant. She was criticized for appearing to disrespect Nikki and Vikas on the show. Later, a major fight broke between Kashmera Shah and Nikki. They were actually sorting things out between themselves when Kashmera got angry over Nikki's allegation that she is incompetent. Their fight, also about referring to each other's age on the show, continued throughout the episode.

Around mid-day, Bigg Boss announced the nomination task. The contestants were asked to put 'reject' stamp on the cheek of the contestants they want to nominate. Rubina nominated Arshi and Eijaz while Nikki picked Kashmera and Arshi. Rahul Mahajan took the names of Arshi and Rubina, Rakhi Sawant nominated Arshi and Manu, Eijaz picked Jasmin and Abhinav and Arshi selected Rahul Mahajan and Manu.

By the end of the task, Bigg Boss announced that Arshi, Eijaz, Monu, Abhinav and Kashmera are nominated for the elimination round of this week.

The show started with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav teasing Jasmin about Aly Goni. Aly entered the house again to add drama before the finale. Rubina mimicked Jasmin's confession about her love for Aly, after which all of them laughed their hearts out.

In the garden area, Arshi picked fights with Rahul Mahajan and Rakhi Sawant in the morning. When Rahul tried to discuss his differences with Arshi in front of Eijaz and Manu, Eijaz left the room, stating he doesn't want to be a part of such conversations.

Bigg Boss airs on Colors TV from 10:30 to 11:30. Watch this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 14.