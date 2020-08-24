Bigg Boss 14: Asked If She Would Participate, Saumya Tandon Said This

Saumya Tandon shared this image. (Image courtesy: saumyas_world)

Highlights I'm a very quiet and private person: Saumya Tandon

Saumya recently quit Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai

"I wanted to move on and do different things," she said

Actress Saumya Tandon, who recently announced her exit from popular show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, was asked about her participation in the upcoming season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss (hosted by Salman Khan) during a live Q&A session on Instagram. Her reply: "Bigg Boss... No chance... No... I'm not Bigg Boss type... I'm not Bigg Boss material. What will I do there? I'm a very quiet and private person. So, I'm not the right person for Bigg Boss. You're not going to see me in Bigg Boss for sure. Surely not... Never." FYI, Saumya Tandon's former Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai co-star Shilpa Shinde won Bigg Boss 12.

Saumya Tandon on Friday announced that she's quitting Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, in which she played one of the lead characters for five years. During the live chat, Saumya said that she was tired of playing the same character for five years and she wanted to move on. "As an actor, I wanted to move on and do different things and play different characters. Otherwise, I would be stuck as just one character, which was not enough for me," she said. Saumya Tandon also said that she wanted to try her luck with a web-series saying it has "more scope for an actor" versus a daily soap. Saumya promised fans that she would be back with new content soon.

Watch Saumya's live chat with fans here:

Over the weekend, Saumya shared pictures and videos from her final day on the shoot. "End of a beautiful journey. The way we part shows how strong our relationship was. These are some moments to cherish all my life, my small note for every single person on the unit," she wrote.

Saumya Tandon debuted on television with Aisa Des Hai Mera and on the big screen, she played the role of Kareena Kapoor's sister in 2007 movie Jab We Met.