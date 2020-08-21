'End Of A Beautiful Journey': Saumya Tandon Shares Videos Of Her Last Day On Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai Set

A still from the clip that Saumya Tandon shared. (Image courtesy: saumyas_world_)

Highlights Saumya quit the show after being a part of it for five years

The videos feature her co-stars Aasif Sheikh, Rohitash Gaud, Deepesh Bhan

"These are some moments to cherish all my life," wrote Saumya

Television actress Saumya Tandon shared glimpses of her last day on the sets of comedy show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai.The actress has quit the show after being a part of it for five years. Sharing videos from the sets of the show, Saumya wrote: "End of a beautiful journey. The way we part shows how strong our relationship was. These are some moments to cherish all my life, my small note for every single person on the unit." The videos feature her co-stars Aasif Sheikh, Rohitash Gaud, Vaibhav Mathur and Deepesh Bhan singing a song for her. In one of the clips, Saumya can be seen getting emotional while thanking Aasif Sheikh for being a wonderful co-actor. The video also features other co-stars sharing their memories of shooting with the actress.

In her post, Saumya Tandon also thanked the show's producers Sanjay and Binaifer Kohli and wrote: "5 lovely years of #bhabhijigharparhai with Zee TV and thanks to my producers Mrs Binaifer Kohli and Sanjay Ji."

Take a look at Saumya Tandon's post here:

Recently, in an interview with Bombay Times, Saumya Tandon spoke about leaving the show. She told BT: "You can say that it's an impractical decision to quit a stable job, that too, in an established show. But I realised that being employed and earning a regular income was not exciting enough anymore. I want to do projects where there is scope for growth as an artiste. Having said that, it does not mean that Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai did not contribute to my growth. I had a beautiful journey on the show. However, I have played this character for five years now and I don't see myself doing it for another five years."

Saumya Tandon played the lead role of Anita Mishra in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai from day one. The actress first featured in TV soap Aisa Des Hai Mera, which aired on Sony TV in 2006. Saumya has hosted shows like Bournvita Quiz Contest, Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout and Dance India Dance. She made her Bollywood debut with Imtiaz Ali's 2007 film Jab We Met.