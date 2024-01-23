Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai Star Saumya Tandon On Working With Shah Rukh Khan: 'He's The Most Romantic Person'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: saumyatandon)

Saumya Tandon, known for her role in the TV show Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai, recalled her experience of co-hosting reality show Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Talking about her experience, Saumya told Digital Commentary, "When I got to know that I am co-hosting with SRK, I thought I have arrived in life. But it didn't work. It turned out to be the biggest flop of my career. Having said that I had a great time meeting and working with Shah Rukh. He is extremely sharp and clever. He isn't just a great actor, he is very witty and intelligent. Before doing this show I wasn't an ardent SRK fan but it changed when I met him.”

She further added, "I remember I had to co-host the show's launch event with Shah Rukh. When I came, he stood up, he didn't have to…he is such a big star. All the CEOs and other important personalities were waiting to meet him but he said, ‘This is my time with her.' So, everybody was standing till the time he finished his rehearsal with me. We rehearsed for close to an hour. When he was with me, he was just with me. Looking into my eyes, making me feel important, giving me respect, time and space. He didn't make me feel that I was a new person. He asked me two-three times if I want to rehearse more, just like any other co-actor. He gives unadulterated attention to you and that makes him the most romantic person, because when you get unadulterated attention of a person, you feel you are the most important person for him and that for me is romance.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu.