'Wasn't Exciting Enough Any More': Saumya Tandon Quits Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai

Television actress Saumya Tandon, who is best known for her role in comedy show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, confirmed in an interview to Bombay Times that she has quit the show and will shoot her last episode for the show on Friday. Saumya, 35, has been a part of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain ever since it started five years back. She has been playing the lead role of Anita Mishra in the TV series that also features Aasif Sheikh, Rohitash Gaud and Shubhangi Atre. Putting a stop to all speculations about her leaving the show, the actress told BT: "Yes, I have decided to not renew my contract further. Tomorrow (August 21) is my last day of shoot. Finally, people can stop speculating whether I will continue on the show or not" and then explained her decision: "You can say that it's an impractical decision to quit a stable job, that too, in an established show. But I realised that being employed and earning a regular income was not exciting enough anymore."

"I want to do projects where there is scope for growth as an artiste. Having said that, it does not mean that Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai did not contribute to my growth. I had a beautiful journey on the show. However, I have played this character for five years now and I don't see myself doing it for another five years," she added.

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai is directed by Shashank Bali and co-produced by Sanjay and Binaifer Kohli. In the same interview, Saumya Tandon also addressed the rumours that she is quitting the show because of coronavirus scare and "monetary reasons."

She told the publication: "Not continuing with Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai was not an impulsive decision. Yes, it is true that I was anxious after my hairdresser tested positive for coronavirus and I did not want to put my elderly mother and one-and-a-half-year-old son at risk. But I have completed my notice period. My producers were very co-operative and I have a great rapport with them. They have been great producers and respect them a lot. As far as pay cut is concerned, in these times, people have to accept that the economy has been hit. I am not leaving the show because of monetary reasons."

When asked about her future plans, the actress said she "wants to be a part of" good stories and is ready to take "new risks" in her life. "I want to be part of well-written stories. People are writing good scripts on other platforms; even Bollywood is experimenting with good content. I will miss the entire team of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai but I have to push myself out of my comfort zone and take new risks in life," she told BT.

Saumya Tandon first featured in 2006's TV soap Aisa Des Hai Mera. She has hosted shows like Bournvita Quiz Contest, Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout and Dance India Dance. The actress also featured in the 2007 film Jab We Met.