Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai Actress Saumya Tandon On 'The Only Thing' That Took Her Ahead In Life

Actress Saumya Tandon says being connected to the industry or hailing from a family associated with showbiz doesn't help one get on the ladder of success in the entertainment industry. She says only talent can take a person ahead in the field. "Different people have different stories, and I can only speak for myself. As far as I am concerned, when I came in this industry, I had no family background and not a single person from my family was related to the entertainment industry. In fact, when I came to Mumbai, though I came with work at hand, but I didn't know a single soul in the city," Saumya said in a statement.Saumya, who plays Anitain &TV's, added: "The only thing that took me ahead in my life is my talent. Having said that, I would say that if I was connected to the industry or had a surname, would I do better? Maybe, who knows."But what I feel is that the talent is only thing that is in your control which is what you can work on and develop. So, I would tell anybody who is aspiring to be in the industry to just focus on the talent because everything else like your surname, your connections or maybe some extent your look is something which is not in your control."So for me, talent comes first and the other factors might just be helping."To this, actress Farnaz Shetty, who is seen in TV show, added: "Initially, when I entered the industry, I was under the impression that what matters most is how one looks and the talent they have. However, I've come to realise that it's hard work and perseverance that matters."Coming to the name bit of it, connections are an added benefit. The entertainment industry has plenty of successful people who don't have a godfather or a name backing them up."star Yukti Kapoor feels "family or sources will really help only if you have the talent"."Everything just depends on how talented you are and connections in the industry can help you give your talent a little push," Yukti pointed out.The channel will soon launch show, which narrates story of an upcoming actor and a background dancer.