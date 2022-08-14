Saumya Tandon Raises Funds For Family Of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain Co-Star Deepesh Bhan

Saumya Tandon worked with Deepesh Bhan In 'Bhabhi Ki Ghar Par Hain'.

Actor Saumya Tandon has urged fans to help the family of actor Deepesh Bhan, who died last month. Ms Tandon has launched an initiative on Instagram to help Mr Bhan's family repay a home loan worth Rs 50 lakh. She made the appeal to the people in a video posted on her Instagram handle to donate and help the actor's family. Mr Bhan was her co-star in popular television serial 'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain'.

In her Instagram video, Ms Tandon informed the viewers that Mr Bhan took a home loan to buy a home. She urged people to help the family in this hour of crisis so that the actor's family can pay the loan amount.

"Deepesh Bhan is no more with us but his memories are still with us. He often used to talk about his home, which he bought for his family after taking a home loan. He got married and even has a son but then he left us. Now, we can help him by giving back his house to his son," Ms Tandon says in Hindi in the video.

"I have created a fund and whatever amount will be collected will be given to Deepesh's wife, through which she can pay the home loan. So, please contribute to make Deepesh's dream come true," she added.

The caption of her post said, "This is for one of the sweetest co actors I worked with @Deepesh_b2 . Let's show good people don't go unnoticed. Every small bit counts. #helpdeepeshsfamily Link of the fund is in the bio."

Mr Bhan was best known for playing Malkhan on the popular serial. The actor played several comical roles on the small screen in his career.

Deepesh had also worked in serials like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and May I Come In Madam?