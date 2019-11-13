Bigg Boss 13 Written Update November 12, 2019: Friends Siddharth Shukla And Asim Riaz Have A Major Fight

Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz and Siddharth Shukla in a still from the show.

Highlights Shefali redistributed the duties Asim and Aarti also had a heated discussion The housemates labelled Shefali as "biased"

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 13, friends turned into foes. We are talking about Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz, who shared cordial relations in the show earlier. However, their equation changed after tonight's episode. During a segment of the show, Asim said that Aarti has been constantly instigating Shefali to get him to clean the bedroom. He got furious and asked her not to interfere. In order to pacify the situation, Siddharth intervened. However, it backfired. Asim criticised Siddharth for reconciling with Shehnaaz despite all the harsh things she said to hurt him.

On a lighter note, Shehnaaz Gill made an announcement in the house. She said that Aarti Singh has a "secret wish" of pairing up with wild card contestant Vishal. All the housemates decided to play along with Shehnaaz and directed a romantic sequence wherein Vishal and Aarti pretended to be bride and groom.

House chores remained a major topic of discussion among the inmates. Shefali, who happens to be the captain of the house, was constantly accused of being "biased" while allotting the duties to the housemates. Shefali tries to defend herself and she distributed the duties once again. Siddharth and Asim were not very pleased with her decision.

Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's patch up was the talk of the town. Shefali Zariwala was supportive of their bond, while Devoleena, Rashami Desai and other contestants were skeptical about their so called reconciliation and thought that Shehnaaz surely had certain motive behind it.

Watch this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 13.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.