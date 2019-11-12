Bigg Boss 13 November 12 Preview: Devoleena Bhattacharjee And Vishal Aditya Singh Will Raise Question On Shefali Zariwala's Captaincy

Bigg Boss 13: A still from the show.

Highlights Shefali will allot new duties to the housemates Asim will get into a fight with Aarti He will later criticize Sidharth for patching up with Shehnaz

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 13, the contestants, especially wild card entry Vishal Aditya Singh will raise question over Shefali Zariwala's captaincy. After Shefali became the new captain of the house last week, she allotted a new set of duties to the housemates. However, that didn't go well with Vishal and Devoleena, who later accused Shefali of being biased towards allotments of the house duties. Waking up to the sensational rap song Sher Aaya Sher, the contestants will discuss Sidharth and Shehnaaz's friendship as the duo have now re-connected. However, a few of them are still wondering about Shehnaaz's motive behind this step.

A still from Bigg Boss 13.

In the house, Rashami and Devoleena will try their best to get Aarti and Vishal together and the rest of the housemates will help the duo to take it to the next level albeit in a fun manner. Here's how it will go - As Vishal will contribute to the kitchen duties, Hindustani Bhau will persuade Aarti to go and talk to him and share her feelings. It will become more fun when all the housemates will get together to direct a romantic scene between Vishal and Aarti, who will play groom and bride.

A still from Bigg Boss 13.

Like we said above, the arguments over duties will reach another level in the house. Vishal will tell Shefali that while a few housemates are extremely loaded with work, others often have easy days. To this, Shefali will try to change duties to improve the situation as a captain. However, her actions will upset Sidharth and Asim.

Asim will blame Aarti for constantly instigating Shefali to get him to clean the bedroom. They will get into an argument, where he ask her to back off and not interfere in his duties. Unfortunately, Sidharth, to calm things down, will get into a fight with Asim. Asim, on the other hand, will criticize Sidharth for patching up with Shehnaz after all that she has said and done to hurt them. This will create a major rift between one of the strongest bonds shared in the Bigg Boss house.

A still from Bigg Boss 13.

