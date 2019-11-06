Bigg Boss 13 Written Update November 6, 2019: After Ugly Fight With Mahira Sharma, Sidharth Shukla Punished For Aggressive Behaviour

Bigg Boss 13 Day 39 Update: A still from the show

Highlights Sidharth was nominated for two weeks straight Paras Chhabra and Sidharth continued to fight through the day Aarti and Asim also had an ugly fight

Wednesday's episode of Bigg Boss 13 was all about drama. The episode began with continuation of the 'Bigg Boss Transportation Task', during which Sidharth Shukla hurt Mahira Sharma in his attempt to snatch a sack from her. Furious over Sidharth's aggressive behaviour, Mahira lost her cool and continued to yell at Asim's team (Sidharth, Aarti, Vikas and Himanshi). Mahira also hurled boxes at Asim, who tried to remain calm when Aarti told him not to leave the task at any cost. After a while, Mahira broke down in tears while Para Chhabra attempted to pacify her but she continued to yell.

Later, Bigg Boss asked to contestants to gather in the common room - an order which Shehnaaz refused to abide by. Bigg Boss then reprimanded Sidharth Shukla for being violent towards his fellow contestants on the show and as punishment, nominated him for two weeks straight. Sana was also punished for not listening to Bigg Boss and was nominated for a week. Sidharth Shukla was also given a stern warning by Bigg Boss. However, Shehnaaz continued to cry through the day saying she's done with the show and that she wants to leave the house.

The episode shifted to the next day in the Bigg Boss 13 house, which was also filled with fights and altercations. Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra continued to have war of words and threats, poking fun at each other's careers.

Meanwhile, the housemates have a fight over the kitchen ration in the house. Aarti blamed Patas and Asim for not managing the ration well, which lead to an ugly fight between Aarti and Asim, who tried to explain someone must have hidden the ration or kept it back. A furious Asim also said that the Bigg Boss 13 house now needs a new captain instead of Aarti.

Then it was time for the next leg of the 'Bigg Boss Transportation Task' when Paras suggested that Vikas Pathak be the next captain of the house. Vikas, on the other hand, questioned Shehnaaz over her equation with Himanshi, which ended into yet another heated exchange.

Watch this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 13.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.