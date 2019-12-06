Bigg Boss 13 Written Update December 6, 2019: Shehnaaz Gill Accuses Shefali Zariwala Of Slapping Her During The Task

Bigg Boss 13 Day 69 Update: A still from the house. (Image courtesy: ColorsTV )

Love is in the air in Bigg Boss house. The reason we brought this up today because the Friday's episode of Bigg Boss 13 started on a good note. Asim and Himanshi shared some quality time together. Asim who likes Himanshi, told her he has never felt like this for anyone else and expressed how important she is in his life. Himanshi showed respect towards his feeling and said that she thinks of him as a really good friend of her. She also told him that she is happy that she met him on the show. They both later joined Rashami, Hindustani Bhau and Vishal in the garden area.

As the new day started, the contestants woke up to the song Chak De Phatte. Without a captain, the Bigg Boss was in chaos. Taking advantage of the situation, the housemates, including Hindustani Bhau, Sidharth Malhotra slept till late in the morning. However, this irked Shehnaaz, who tried to wake everyone to avoid any kind of punishment. She commented on Hindustani Bhau's sleeping habits. He got offended and started arguing with her. During their fight, when Bhau called Shehnaaz 'Rakhi aunty,' Mahira interrupted him and asked him what he meant by 'Rakhi aunty.' Later in the house, the contestants mocked each other, especially Shehnaaz, who started mimicking her rivals Himanshi and Shefali Zariwala. The drama was later joined by Rashami and Shefali Zariwala, who tried their best to tease Shehnaaz.

Around mid-day, Bigg Boss announced the next luxury budget task titled 'Kua Ma Dub Jaun.' The house was divided into two teams - Team Shehnaaz and Team Arhaan. Team Shehnaaz included Asim, Himanshi, Mahira, Shefali Bagga and Aarti while Team Arhaan comprised of Vishal, Rashami, Bhau, Shefali and Madhurima. They were asked to pull buckets out of well on hearing the first buzzer. Sanchalak Mahira and Bhau were asked to observe who pulled the bucket first as the winning team will get a chance to steal the eggs from the opponent's team. The team with the maximum eggs on their table will emerge as the winner and will get luxury items.

As the task started, Asim gave his best shot and defended the eggs from Arhaan's team successfully. However, in the second round, Arhaan's team members started cheating and attacked Asim when he was trying to protect eggs from Arhaan. In the fight, Asim also hurt his hand. Furious Shehnaaz got into a heated argument with Shefali Jariwala and accuses her of slapping her. However, Shefali denied of hitting her. Further, when Shehnaaz threw Rashami and Shefali's baby doll in the well, the trio get into an ugly fight, following which Rashami hurt her finger.

After two housemates got injured, Bigg Boss announced to keep the task on hold. Post a doctor's consultation for Asim and Rashami, it was revealed that Asim has a minor muscle pull and Rashami has got a hairline fracture on her finger. Upset with the violence she faced during the task, Rashami declared that she wants to quit the game.

