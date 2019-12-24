Bigg Boss 13 Written Update December 24, 2019: Shehnaaz Gill Gets Furious After Sidharth Shukla Spends Time With Mahira-Paras

Bigg Boss 13 Day 87 Update: A still from the house.

Highlights Bigg announced a new task

The task was to choose the next captain

Bigg Boss stopped the task after contestants started fighting

The Tuesday's episode of Bigg Boss 13 was a mix of drama, arguments, fights and accusations. The day started with housemate having fun at the pool. After their fight, Shehnaaz and Sidharth sorted their issues and teased each other. However, they again started arguing after she started feeling insecure, reason she spotted Sidharth talking to Mahira and Paras, her enemies in the house. Shehnaaz and Sidharth ended up being on opposite sides again. Rashami, Arhaan, Asim and Shefali Bagga supported Shehnaaz. Madhurima Tuli, on the other hand, managed to shift the spotlight on her for all the wrong reasons. She again created a fuss about her duty of washing vessels and said that she is not in a mood to do it. The housemates then asked Madhurima to wash the vessel as they wanted it to prepare breakfast but Madhurima denied and told them that she will do it later.

Later in the day, the captaincy task - 'Mission Mangal Grah' - was announced. The garden area was converted into a red themed area that replicates the planet Mars. The housemates were divided into scientists and robots and pairs were created. Sidharth, Madhurima, Paras, Aarti, Shefali Jariwala and Rashami were the scientists while Shehnaaz, Vishal, Mahira, Shefali Bagga, Asim and Arhaan were the robots of their respective scientists. The scientists were in-charge of the robots with full control and were asked to keep them tied up with a rope so that they can be a part of the captaincy race. The robots were asked to fill water from the pit holes in beakers and fill their containers with water. The one who will fill maximum water in their container and convince their scientists to set them free will become the contender for captaincy.

The task began on a competitive note and was going smoothly until till Mahira spilled the water in Vishal and Asim's container. Seeing more water in Shefali Bagga and Shehnaaz's container, Vishal and Asim spilled their containers. Angry Shehnaz then abused Vishal. As a sanchalak only Vikas had the right to announce the robot, who will be free in case the scientist don't come to a final decision. He announced Mahira to be freed as a robot, leaving Paras out of the game. However, it didn't go well with Paras, who decided to interrupt the task so that it gets cancelled.

