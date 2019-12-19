Bigg Boss 13 Written Update December 19, 2019: Asim Riaz Becomes The New Captain

Bigg Boss 13 Day 82 Update: Asim will remain captain till the next task. (Image courtesy: colorstv)

Highlights Bigg Boss introduced a new captaincy task

Arhaan, Asim, Madhurima, Vishal and Aarti were selected as contenders

Asim won the task

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 13, Asim emerged as the new captain of the house. The episode started on a good note. Shehnaaz said sorry to Sidharth and asked him for his forgiveness. However, he refused to let go of the differences. In the kitchen area, Arhaan picked an argument with Vikas, after which the latter started ignoring him. Later in the day, Bigg Boss announced the captaincy task. Four cars were parked in the garden area and four housemates were assigned to drive them - Shehnaaz, Mahira, Vikas Gupta and Shefali Bagga. The contenders for captaincy were Arhaan, Asim, Madhurima, Vishal and Aarti. They were asked to convince the drivers to give them a ride. There was one rule - the two contenders who will fail to convince the drivers will be out of the captaincy task.

During the task, the drivers asked the contenders to please them in order to get a ride. Shehnaaz asked Asim to praise her and compliment her in front of everyone. Mahira, on the other hand, asked Vishal to take back the 'Zero' tag he gave her in the previous week. Rashami tried her best to convince Vikas to give a ride to Arhaan instead of Madhurima. Vikas agreed but in return asked her to support him for the next two weeks irrespective of their differences. Rashami assured him that she will try her best to keep up with his demands but she didn't actually make a promise.

Unable to convince any of the drivers, Vishal and Madhurima were left out of the task, leaving only Asim, Aarti and Arhaan as the contenders. However, the task took an interesting turn when Vikas Gupta ditched Arhaan on his journey to become captain. He denied giving him a ride. This irked Arhaan, who created a lot of drama as the task continued. Asim won the task and became the new captain of the house.

The highlight of the episode was Shehnaaz and Sidharth's friendship. After Shehnaaz's actions impact their friendship, Sidharth refused to talk to her. But Shehnaaz was determined. She gave it her all in order to make amends. By the end of the episode, the duo solved their dispute and hugged each other.

The next day, the contestants woke up to the song Crazy Kiya Re. In one part of the house, Rashami and Arhaan get into an argument while in another, Shehnaaz and Sidharth resumed their hilarious banter.

