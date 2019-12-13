Bigg Boss 13 Written Update December 13, 2019: Housemates Pick Shefali Bagga And Vishal Aditya Singh For Jail Punishment

Bigg Boss 13 Day 76 Update: A still from the house. (Image courtesy: ColorsTV )

Highlights Sidharth Shukla left the house temporarily for treatment

Bigg Boss announced a new luxury budget task

Paras won the task

The tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 13started on a rough note. Paras and Shefali Bagga got into an argument over sleeping arrangements. It all started when Shefali told Paras that she will sleep on his bed as she has been sleeping there since he left the house for treatment. This irked Paras, who went on to challenge her that if she will take his place, he will not let her sleep. The house was divided into two parts and most of the contestants supported Paras in his argument with Shefali. Proxy contestants Vikas Gupta, who is also the captain of the house for this week, shared some inside jokes with Vishal and Aarti.

Because Sidharth Shukla has been keeping unwell for a long time, Bigg Boss asked him to leave the house temporarily on the advice of doctors. He has been living in a secret room in the house for his betterment. Sidharth will return to the show after his treatment. The next day, the contestants raised questions about Shefali Zariwala and Vishal's intentions in the house after Paras, who returned back to the show yesterday, commented on their intentions to spread rumours about other housemates.

Later in the day, Bigg Boss announced the nominations for Jail, where the discussion lead to several personal attacks and accusations. Most of the housemates pointed out at Vishal and Madhurima's personal fight and told them to not make a big issue of their relationship in the house. The fight continued between Madhurima-Mahira and Vishal-Rashami. After majority votes, it was decided that Shefali Bagga and Vishal will serve jail term in the house until Bigg Boss' next announcement. The duo picked fight with each other when Bigg Boss asked them to wash utensils but Vishal refused to do so.

Around evening, Vikas Gupta introduced the next Luxury task, according to which Paras and Asim were announced as the shopkeepers of the two stalls installed in the garden area. The rest of the contestants were given Rs 5,000, out of which they were asked to buy products from these two stalls by bargaining it to the minimum price. Vikas Gupta was the sanchalak of the BharatPe task. At the end of the day, Paras emerged as the winner of the task and he got super budget of over Rs 1 lakh to shop from BB Supermarket.

Follow this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 13.