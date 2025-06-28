Video Of Paras Chhabra Predicting Shefali Jariwala's "Sudden Death" Goes Viral

Shefali Jariwala died at the age of 42 in Mumbai on Friday. The actress, best known for her hit song Kaanta Laga, reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest at her Mumbai residence. Her husband and actor Parag Tyagi rushed her to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Amid the shocking turn of events, an old video of Shefali making an appearance on Paras Chhabra's podcast, has surfaced online. In the clip, Paras can be seen hinting at her “sudden demise” based on her “kundali readings”.

He said, "Aapke 8th house mein chandra, buddh aur ketu baithe huye hain. Chandra and ketu ka combination sabse bura hota hai. 8th house also indicates loss, sudden death, fame, hidden mysteries, tantric related things too. Aapke liye chandra aur ketu ka bura toh hai hi aur sath mein baith gaya hai buddh. [Moon and Ketu are already bad for you but Mercury is also sitting together with them]. This indicates anxiety and neurological problems."

In the same conversation, Shefali confirmed that she had suffered from epilepsy as a teenager. The actress shared that she had her first epilepsy seizure at the age of 15 and had been “20 years epilepsy-free” thanks to her consistent treatment, lifestyle changes and meditation.

Shefali Jariwala said, "My first seizure I got was when I was 15 in the tenth grade. There are medications that treat this neurological disorder. You have to make certain lifestyle changes. Meditation and yoga help. You have to learn how to calm yourself. Today, I'm 20 years epilepsy free, and I spread a lot of awareness about it. You need medical treatment, and it can be cured."

Shefali Jariwala rose to fame after she appeared in the song Kaanta Laga in 2002, which became a pop culture sensation. She later became a household name with her participation in reality shows like Boogie Woogie, Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss 13. Shefali is survived by her husband, Parag Tyagi.