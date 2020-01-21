Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Responds To Shehnaz Gill's Father's 'Suicide' Comment

Himanshi Khurana shared this image. (courtesy iamhimanshikhurana)

Days after Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaz Gill's father Santok Gill alleged Himanshi Khurana for "destroying" his daughter's career and said that any other person in her situation would have "committed suicide," the singer responded to his comments in a recent interview with the Times Of India. Himanshi said, "Agar aapki beti ne mere vajah se suicide attempt kiya toh sorry but aap apni beti ko ye bhi samjyayie ki khud ki controversy karo fir khud disturb bhi ho jao. Jab ki aapki beti Canada ke interview me boli thi ki mujhe controversy ki vajah se kaam mil raha hai. Aap soch samajh kar interview do(If your daughter tried committing suicide due to me then I am sorry but the point is that she started the controversy and then started feeling disturbed. In an interview she gave in Canada, your daughter said she got work due to controversy. Think before you speak in an interview)."

Himanshi's statement came just a few days after Shehnaz Gill's father visited the Bigg Boss house to meet his daughter, and in a recent interview with the Times Of India, said, "After the fight, whenever Shehnaz got work, Himanshi would call up directors and producers and start filling their ears against Shehnaz. She stopped getting work. Himanshi destroyed her career. It was good that Shehnaz did not give up and started singing. She got popular in singing. I feel if someone else would have been in Shehnaz's place that person would have committed suicide."

Shehnaz and Himanshi's tussle started even before they entered the Bigg Boss house. It started when Shehnaz criticised Himanshi's single I Like It. Himanshi also alleged that Shehnaz offended her by passing derogatory remarks about her parents, which was the last straw for her. On the other hand, Shehnaaz Gill alleged that Himanshi passed comments about her "character" after she reviewed her song.