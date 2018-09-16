Bigg Boss 12: Salman Khan And Highlights From The Grand Premiere

Salman Khan hosts Bigg Boss 12 (Image courtesy: BiggBoss)

The wait for Salman Khan and Bigg Boss 12 is finally over. The grand premiere was hosted by Salman on Sunday evening with a blockbuster episode. As always, Salman made a full-on entertaining entry and said, "Bigg Boss 12 mein sab kuch naya hai." For the first time ever, a few contestants have already entered the house before the show began. The fight will be between Jodis vs singles. Mital Joshi and Roshmi Banik and ex-Roadies jodi Kriti Verma and Surbhi Rana had already entered the house. However, a jodi was eliminated in today's episode. Meanwhile, without much ado, Salman Khan introduced the contestants of Bigg Boss 12.

TV actor Karanvir Bohra was the first contestant to enter the Bigg Boss 12 house and Dipika Kakar, Nehha Pendse were the other three celebrities to follow him. Shivashish Mishra and Sourabh Patel, Romil Choudhary and Nirmal Singh were also welcomed on the show as the two jodiss. Also, singer Anup Jalota entered the house with his partner Jasleen Matharu.

TV heartthrob @KVBohra ne kar diya hai vaada ki kuch bhi ho jaaye nahi karenge hume bore! Tune in to #BB12 to watch him now. @iamappyfizzpic.twitter.com/STCMPyHYPm — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 16, 2018

Shilpa Shinde and Manveer Gurjar, the previous winners of Bigg Boss, also attended the grand premiere.