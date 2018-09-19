Bigg Boss 12, Day 3: Sreesanth Wants To Quit, Deepak Composes New Song

Sreesanth in Bigg Boss 12. (Image courtesy: Twitter)

Highlights Sreesanth positions himself at the main door requesting to be taken out The first nominations for eviction will take place tonight Do not miss Deepak Thakur's latest composition on Bigg Boss 12

Tonight's episode of controversial reality show Bigg Boss 12 promises truck-load of drama and more accusations and insinuations. Sreesanth's abysmal performance during 'BB Press Conference' task brings him in the bad books of the housemates especially the Khan sisters against whom he was pitted in the task. Annoyed with everyone, especially Saba and Somi Khan, Sreesanth took off his mic and in today's episode he will be seen requesting Bigg Boss to take him out of the house. It's not unheard of on the show. In season 7, Kushal Tandon and Gauahar Khan walked out of the house after an ugly spat with Andy, Tanishaa and Armaan Kohli but they returned to the show few episodes later. In Bigg Boss 11, Vikas Gupta more than once requested Bigg Boss to let him out of the house but each time Bigg Boss pacified him.

Will Bigg Boss let Sreesanth out? It will be revealed in tonight's episode.

The other highlight of tonight's episode will be the first nomination for eviction of the season in which the jodis will have to unanimously agree to nominate a single contestant and vice-versa. Of course, there will be arguments but the housemates will give the names of the nominees (for eviction) to Bigg Boss.

On a lighter note, Gangs Of Wasseypur singer Deepak Thakur will keep the housemates and the audience entertained with his humour and songs. Do not miss the segment in which Deepak Thakur will compare the fights in the house to the Battle of Panipat. Also, Deepak composes a new track with really funny lyrics.

Here's a glimpse:

#DeepakThakur is entertaining everyone with his unique andaaz and surili awaaz! Tune in tonight at 9 PM for all the fun. #BB12#BiggBoss12pic.twitter.com/Qmgc254oNA — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 19, 2018

Watch this space for updates on Bigg Boss 12.