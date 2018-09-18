Bigg Boss 12, Day 2, Written Update: S Sreesanth Takes Off Mic, Threatens To Leave The House

S Sreesanth in a still from Bigg Boss 12 (Courtesy BiggBoss)

Bigg Boss 12 has kicked off with a blockbuster premiere headlined by Salman Khan on Sunday evening. The second day was replete with the usual flavours that run through controversial reality TV show. We witnessed a totally new facet of cricketer S Sreesanth on the second episode. Sreesanth, who seemed to be calm and composed on the first day, showed some aggression and even threatened to walk out of the house but more on that later. The first task, which is called 'BB Press Conference,' which pitches singles against couples, continued today with Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde and TV actor Karan Patel as the moderators. Dipika Kakar challenged Somi and Saba Khan for the BB press conference task. She alleged that Saba and Somi are impulsive and impatient. Several other contestants also supported her allegations. Bigg Boss declared Dipika as the winner against Somi and Saba after rounds of debate and discussion.

#BB12 ke ghar mein, sahi tarha se batane hanth, kya behes tak pahunch jayegi ye choti si baat? #BB12#BiggBoss12pic.twitter.com/rTA3Y5Oft6 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 18, 2018

Karanvir Bohra challenged Kriti Verma and Roshmi Banik for the task. Karanvir said that Kriti and Roshmi don't share a very strong bond since they did not enter the house together. But the duo retort to Karanvir and said that his allegations are baseless. Several contestants agree to Kriti and Roshmi's agreements and Bigg Boss finally declares Kriti Verma and Roshmi Banik Jodi as the winner.

After the gong goes off for the third time, Sreesanth challenges Sourabh Patel and Shivashish Mishra for the 'BB Press Conference'. But during the session, Sreesanth couldn't say anything to justify why he is a stronger contestant than Sourabh and Shivashish's Jodi. Soon after this, Bigg Boss calls off the first task of the season.

Socha tha karenge jodiyon ko all-out, but @sreesanth36 ne task se kiya walk out. BB conference mein aaj raat hoga ek naya dhamaka! Make sure you tune in at 9 PM. #BiggBoss12#BB12@SportobyMacho@PanasonicIndia@campusshoespic.twitter.com/s190XLWRqN — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 18, 2018

Things take an ugly turn when Sreesanth passes a remark on Somi and Saba's upbringing. Following the remark, Somi breaks down into tears. Though Sreesanth apologises for his mistake, the Khan sisters get into an argument with him. Enraged and fed up of the arguments, Sreesanth takes off his mic.

Will Sreesanth leave the Bigg Boss or resolve his differences with Somi and Saba? Your questions will be answered tomorrow in a brand new episode of Bigg Boss season 12.