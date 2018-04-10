Bigg Boss 11 Winner Shilpa Shinde Requests People To 'Forgive' Kapil Sharma

Days after Kapil Sharma filed a police complaint against TV show producers Neeti and Preeti Simoes, Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde has come out in his support on social media. In her heartfelt note, Shilpa has requested people to remember and 'respect' Kapil Sharma for his previous work and 'forgive him.' In wake of the recent controversy surrounding the Firangi actor, Shilpa Shinde shared two back-to-back posts on Instagram and captioned them, "Humble request to all media people." She also requested that the comedian-turned-actor should be given some space. She wrote, "Abusing someone is certainly incorrect but he must be really in a bad situation...chadhte suraj ko sab salam karte hain. Pichla respect karke just forgive him," read an excerpt from the note.
The Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai actress also questioned the real motive of the particular publication whom Kapil Sharma had reportedly accused of launching a 'malicious propaganda' against him. Speaking about which she wrote, "Kuch toh problem jarur hai varna itna talented artist ye sub nahi bol/kar sakta. We all are human. Galati kisse nahi hoti."
On Sunday morning, Twitterati woke up to a series of tweets from Kapil Sharma. "Some people just want to defame you for few bucks, but it will take ages to take a stand against the wrong. I shall do it today and forever," read one of his tweets. Along with the tweets, Kapil Sharma also included copies of the police complaint.
Some people just want to defame you for few bucks but it will take ages to make a stand against the wrong.. I shall do it today n forever.. pic.twitter.com/Vg8bJoWwhF— KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) April 7, 2018
Shilpa Shinde, who is currently seen in the show Dhan Dhana Dhan produced by the Simoes' sisters also requested Kapil Sharma, his family and his corporate team to give each other 'some space at this tough time.' "A sincere request to Kapilji, his corporate team and his entire family: At present, the entire team of Preeti and Neeti along with me is extremely busy and equally stressed with the new venture in hand....Let's give space to each other in this tough time and resolve the issues internally rather than resorting to social media." Shilpa assured that both she and Preeti and Neeti are equally concerned about Kapil Sharma's well-being and want him 'to get back' on TV soon.
Shilpa Shinde signed off her note saying, "Zindagi ki yahi reet hai, haar ke baad hi jeet hai. Let the peace prevail..."
TV show Dhan Dhana Dhan also features Kapil Sharma's once good friend and colleague Sunil Grover meanwhile Kapil Sharma made a comeback to the television with his new show Family Time With Kapil.