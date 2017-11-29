Bigg Boss 11, November 29: Danavs Are Out For Revenge. Akash Dadlani Beware

It's payback time! In last Bigg Boss 11 episode, we saw that in luxury budget task 'Danav and Lilliputs,' dwarfs Akash Dadlani, Hina Khan, Luv Tyagi and Arshi Khan tortured giants Shilpa Shinde, Bandgi Kalra, Puneesh Sharma and Hiten Tejwani in extreme ways. In today's episode, the roles will be interchanged. Love birds Puneesh and Bandagi will be all set for the revenge after the torture they had to endure on the first day of the task. To save himself from the torture, Luv will hide all the trimmers. Hiten, who is often silent, will finally lose his cool. Vikas, Puneesh and Bandagi will stand strong by Hiten's side and he will lash out at Luv for touching his personal belongings without his consent.
Highlights
- Hiten Tejwani will lash out at Luv Tyagi
- Bandgi Kalra will torture Luv Tyagi with waxing strips
- Akash Dadlani will bear all pains to be in the task
.@tentej is definitely not happy with Luv Tyagi! Find out what will happen next, tonight at 10:30 PM on #BB11.https://t.co/sWfllia2QXpic.twitter.com/sU3hUBLi0V— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 29, 2017
Today's element of surprise will be brought in by Akash Dadlani, who will bear all the torture to become the best performer in the task.
Luv Tyagi will also be ruthlessly bullied by the dwarfs. Karma will come back to him as he will also have to sacrifice his hair for messing with Puneesh's hair. Bandagi will use waxing strips and will make sure that not even a single strand of hair is visible on Luv's body.
Puneesh-Bandgi are hell-bent on taking revenge! To what extent will they go? Tune in to find out tonight at 10:30 PM. #BB11#BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/Jw2kUN9g7V— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 29, 2017
Next up will be Khiladi Hina, who will show her utter determination and strength.
Which team will win the luxury budget task, can you guess?