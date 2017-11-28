Bigg Boss 11, Written Update, November 28: Task Or Revenge? Lilliput Akash Dadlani Shows No Mercy

In today's Bigg Boss episode, the gharwale woke up to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan song (gives any hint?) Early morning, the contestants indulged in a fight over breakfast. Ex- good friends Arshi Khan and Shilpa Shinde accused each other of wasting food. Vikas Gupta and Hiten Tejwani decided to handover kitchen's work to Hina Khan. Bigg Boss gave 'Lilliput and danav' luxury budget task to the housemates. Bigg Boss house was converted into 'Gulliver's Travels' story. The contestants were divided in two groups - giants (danav) and dwarfs (Lilliput). The lawn area was converted into a land of Lilliput, in which the dwarfs could capture and hold one giant in their custody. The dwarfs had to try every possible way to torture them and make them leave the task.
Highlights
- Lilliputs show no mercy to danavs
- Hina Khan tortures Bandgi Kalra with chilli powder
- It's giants v/s dwarfs in the luxury budget task
Hina Khan, Akash Dadlani, Arshi Khan and Luv Tyagi, were the Lilliputs in the task, and were asked to remain on their knees during the whole process. The giants were tied by ropes. Vikas Gupta and Priyank Sharma were the sanchalaks of the task.
The first giant to be on the bench was Bandgi Kalra. Hina and Arshi started torturing Bandgi by sprinkling chilli powder in her nose and eyes. Hina and Arshi turned competitive and chopped off Bandgi's hair. The game got worse when Hina blackmailed Bandgi of shaving off her eyebrows. Sanchalak Vikas intervened when Hina and Arshi crossed all limits.
The #BB11 housemates get their Luxury Budget Task for the week! Find out more tonight at 10:30 PM only on #BB11! #BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/eY5Vko5tPD— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 28, 2017
Vikas called Arshi and Hina 'inhuman' and by mistake put chilli powder in Hina's eyes. This infuriated Hina and she decided to quit the task.
.@eyehinakhan is hell bent on keeping the mirchi on this housemate. Who is it? Find out by watching #BB11! pic.twitter.com/11aL8PaCG1— COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 28, 2017
Shilpa Shinde was the next danav who was trapped by the Lilliputs. The dwarfs had a very innovative way to torture Shilpa. Arshi smudged all her lipstick over Shilpa's face.
Akash Dadlani's game was full of revenge for Puneesh Kalra. Danav Akash chopped off Puneesh's hair and Puneesh yelled: "rukjaa Akash, agar mere baal gaye to dekhna..."
Woah! Puneesh Sharma seems to be in pain. Tune in to #BB11 to catch all the action now! pic.twitter.com/nrN0Hmdgsr— COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 28, 2017
Hiten Tejwani was tortured by wax strips.
It is waxing time for Daanav @tentej. Will he survive the pain? Find out in #BB11. pic.twitter.com/V87vHgQQwC— COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 28, 2017
In tomorrow's episode, the roles will get reversed. Do you think the danavs will leave the Lilliputs?