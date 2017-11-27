Bigg Boss 11, November 27: For Akash, It's Time For Revenge. Puneesh Beware Bigg Boss 11, November 27: Akash will get an opportunity to teach Puneesh a lesson for backstabbing him during the captaincy task

Bigg Boss 11, Akash Dadlani may just get a chance to teach Puneesh a lesson for betraying him during the captaincy task. Last week, Puneesh let Akash down by eliminating him from the captaincy task at the last moment. Akash lost it completely and refused to abide by the house rules or participate in activities, he even upset host Salman Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode by not playing the game to his strengths. But Akash softened a bit thanks to Salman and Arshi Khan's efforts but does that mean he has forgiven Puneesh? They did hug and dance together Race 3 early promotion.

Akash-Puneesh ki dushmani kya padegi Bigg Boss ke ghar par bhaari? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #BB11 aaj raat 10:30 PM. https://t.co/sWfllia2QXpic.twitter.com/jRaQx0xJjJ — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 27, 2017



In tonight's episode, viewers will also witness the cranky side of Hiten Tejwani, the current captain of the house and Vikas Gupta. Their coffee was stolen (can you blame them) and Vikas suspects that Luv Tyagi is behind this. Hiten and Vikas request the thief to just return their coffee but after a negative outcome, Vikas will lose his cool and start cursing the thief and also insinuate that Luv is behind this. This may result in a fight.



Watch the sneak peek of tonight's episode shared by the official Twitter handle of Bigg Boss 11:

.@tentej & @lostboy54's coffee gets stolen from the #BB11 house! Who is the thief? Find out tonight at 10:30 PM. #BBSneakPeek. pic.twitter.com/VsDYRSvwYg — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 27, 2017

.@lostboy54 aur Luv Tyagi ke beech phir hua jhagda! Find out more tonight at 10:30 PM only on #BB11. pic.twitter.com/KGq4BjPkL1 — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 27, 2017



Over the weekend, Sapna Choudhary was eliminated from the show. She was competing against Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan and Priyank Shrama.



