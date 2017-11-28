Bigg Boss 11, November 28: It's Dwarfs V/S Giants In The House

Sapna Chaudhary's Weekend Ka Vaar eviction was heartbreaking for her friends. But, now it's time for contestants Luv Tyagi, Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma to face evictions in coming weekend. Bigg Boss will test the limits and patience of the gharwale with another task today which will not only affect the luxury budget but also the captaincy this week. In today's episode, Bigg Boss house will be converted into 'Gulliver's Travels' story. The contestants will be divided in two groups - giants (danav) and dwarfs (Lilliput). The lawn area will be converted into a land of Lilliput, in which the dwarfs will capture and hold one giant in their custody. The dwarfs will try every possible way to torture them so that they ring the bell and leave the task.
Highlights
- The dwarfs will show no mercy to giants
- Hina Khan will torture Bandgi Kalra in the task
- Luv Tyagi, Arshi Khan will remain on knees in entire task
Hina Khan, Akash Dadlani, Arshi Khan and Luv Tyagi, who will be the Lilliputs in the task, will remain on their knees during the whole process. They will find new ways to torment the giants, who will be tied by ropes. Vikas Gupta and Priyank Sharma will be the sanchalaks of the task.
The Lilliputs Hina, Arshi, Luv and Akash will show no mercy and will rub chilli powder all over giant Bandgi's face. They will also threaten to cut off all her hair and shave off her eyebrows. Bandgi will beg for mercy and Vikas will intervene.
Next giant will be Shilpa Shinde, whose face will be covered by lipstick by Arshi. Hina will show her competitive side and will put insects and bugs inside Shilpa's clothes. Puneesh Sharma will be tortured by wax strips, chilli powder and trimmer.
How long the giants will be able to sustain this kind of torture? Watch tonight's episode to know more.