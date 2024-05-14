Big Love For Ananya Panday's 'Forgotten Photos' Of Swimsuit Looks

Images instagrammed by Ananya Panday. (courtesy: AnanyaPanday)

Ananya Panday is in throwback mood and her latest Instagram post can vouch for that. The Liger actor shared a bunch of "forgotten" photos of herself on her Instagram feed. In some of the pictures, Ananya can be seen rocking pink, violette and sky blue swimsuits. In one click, Ananya can be seen pointing her finger to a board where "Famous for no reason" is written (Ananya's message for trolls, perhaps). In the last pic of the carousal post, Ananya can be seen holding a breadstick like a cigarette. Ananya also explained it in her caption to avoid trolls. Ananya wrote in the caption, "Forgotten photos from my camera roll. (The last pic is a breadstick and it's meant to be a cute pic pls calm down)."

The comments section was flooded with compliments from Ananya's friends and colleagues. Ananya's BFF Shanaya Kapoor dropped an emoji. Gauahar Khan wrote, "Hotness." Ananya's mother Bhavana Pandey droppped a series of love emojis. Casting director of Yash Raj Films Shanoo Sharma wrote, "Oh hi, it's Tuesday." Stylist Tanya Ghavri wrote, "Loveee" and dropped a series of love emojis. Take a look at the post here:

Meanwhile, Ananya Pandey has reportedly broken up with Aditya Roy Kapur. According to a Bombay Times report, the rumoured couple parted ways in March. A close friend of the two actors told Bombay Times, "They broke up almost a month ago. They were going quite strong, and the break-up came as a shock to all of us. They are cordial with each other. Ananya is trying to move on, of course, there's hurt. She is spending time with her new furry friend. Aditya is also trying to deal with the situation maturely."

Ananya Panday welcomed pet pooch Riot a couple of weeks back. Introducing him, Ananya shared a bunch of pictures of her new furry friend. In one picture, Ananya can be seen holding Riot adorably. In another click, Ananya can be seen taking a selfie with Riot by her side. Sharing the pictures, Ananya wrote, "Guys, say hello to my baby jaan -"Riot". he is the cutest little boy in the whole wide world and I'm madly obsessed ps. This is gonna become a RIOT fan page." Take a look:

In terms of work, Ananya Panday was last seen in the Netflix release Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, directed by Arjun Varain Singh. The film also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav and Kalki Koechlin. Her upcoming projects include Control and The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair. She will next be seen in the show Call Me Bae.