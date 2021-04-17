Bhumi Pednekar Is COVID-Free Now. Read Her Post

Bhumi Pednekar shared this photo. (Image courtesy: bhumipednekar)

Actress Bhumi Pednekar is now COVID-free. The actress, on Saturday, shared a post and revealed that she has tested negative for the virus. Bhumi and her Mr Lele co-star Vicky Kaushal, both had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 5. While Vicky Kaushal shared his recovery news on Friday, Bhumi Pednekar's COVID-negative report arrived a day later. The actress posted a sun-kissed picture of herself posing for the camera and wrote: "Am negative but super positive about life. #NoCorona #HealthyAndWise #IsolationOver." Other than Bhumi Pednekar, Katrina Kaif also tested negative for the coronavirus on Saturday. She had also contracted the virus around the same time when Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar had tested COVID-19 positive.

See Bhumi Pednekar's post here:

And here's where she shared her coronavirus diagnosis:

Bhumi Pednekar has filled her quarantine diaries with stunning pictures and videos of herself. Take a look:

While recovering from COVID-19, Bhumi Pednekar shared a note on her Instagram story that read: "Hello all... Am so overwhelmed by all the love that's being poured in... Thank you for keeping me in your prayers. Sorry I haven't had a chance to reply back to your messages, calls or DMs. I've spent yesterday sleeping and recovering. Just want to say, stay home and step out if it's really necessary. Follow protocol. Trust me this is a lot harder than you can imagine."

Screenshot of Bhumi's Instagram story.

In terms of work, Bhumi Pednekar made her debut in Bollywood with the 2015 romantic comedy Dum Laga Ke Haisha, in which she shared screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana. She has also worked in films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (alongside Akshay Kumar), Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (with Ayushmann Khurrana), Bala, Pati Patni Aur Who and Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship. The actress was last seen in Durgamati. She will co-star with Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and Anil Kapoor in Karan Johar's Takht.