Bhumi Pednekar Feasts On <i>Aloo Ki Sabji</i>, <i>Kuttu Ki Roti</i> On "Saavan Ka Aakhri Somvaar"

Bhumi Pednekar makes it a point to update her fans on her culinary adventures. From holiday snapshots to experimenting with recipes at home, the actress loves to share tidbits from her life on social media. Now, she gave us a glimpse into her Saavan Somwar meal. Saavan is considered a holy month. During this time, devotees observe a fast on Mondays, more commonly known as Sawan Somwar, and worship Lord Shiva. This year, the last Monday of Saavan was on August 19. Bhumi shared a photo of her vrat ki thali on Instagram Stories. We can spot mashed potatoes, kuttu roti, lemon, and green chutney. The note attached to the image read, "Saavan Ka Aakhri Somvaar...Our culture is backed by science... learning slowly and steadily". See the photo here:

On Monday, Bhumi Pednekar also celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan with her sister, Samiksha Pednekar. While usually the Rakhi is tied by a sister on her brother's wrist, the Pednekar sisters have a special ritual of their own. Every year, Samiksha ties a rakhi to her elder sister Bhumi on Raksha Bandhan. Bhumi shared the photos from their celebration on Instagram. The two can be seen dressed in their cosy PJs as they perform the ritual. The image is photobombed by their pet dog in the front. The caption of the post read, "Love you, Samiksha Pednekar. To us just being there for each other. Happy Raksha Bandhan."

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Bhakshak. The actress also had a voice cameo in the recently released Khel Khel Mein. Next, she will be seen in Netflix's Daldal. Bhumi also has The Royals in the kitty. Ishaan Khatter, Nora Fatehi and Zeenat Aman are also part of the show.