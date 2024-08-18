Ahead Of Raksha Bandha, Samiksha Says Sister Bhumi Pednekar Is Her "North Star"

Ahead of Raksha Bandha, actor Bhumi Pednekar andher sister Samiksha opened up about the sibling bond the two sisters share. Talking to Hindustan Times, Samiksha, who is also a content creator said, "Growing up, Bhumi was always like this idol for me. I wanted to do what she was doing, and would follow her around during school. She is perhaps the only person I have looked up to growing up. She is my North star and continues to be so.”

The sisters also revealed that they are each other's problem-solvers. “Bhumi has been my sounding board for everything. So, if I am ever stuck anywhere, she has to sort the problem. I don't know how, but she always somehow magically comes up with a solution. She is my favourite agony aunt. Whenever I am not feeling complete, I listen to her voice more than the voice in my head. On my low days, a lot of my self-love comes from her,” Samiksha shared. To this Bhumi added, “I am very impulsive and Samiksha is way more rational than me. In our fraternity, even the smallest of things can have an impact on your mental health, but Samiksha keeps me sane.”

The two also shared their Raksha Bandhan memories. Bhumi said, “Ever since we were young, our mother would make us tie rakhi to each other. So, for us Raksha Bandhan is not gender bound. It's about two siblings supporting, protecting and being there for each other. Samiksha and I, in the truest way, personify that.”

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar will next be seen in The Royals alongside Ishaan Khatter, Zeenat Aman and others.