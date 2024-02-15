'Bhediya, Robot, What's Next' For Kriti Sanon? See Her LOL Reply

Kriti Sanon in film stills. (courtesy: lykrits)

Kriti Sanon did a fun AMA session with her fans on X (earlier known as Twitter). She began the session with these words, "Overwhelmed with soooo much love pouring in for #TBMAUJ and for Sifra! Was probably my trickiest role so far and the maximum comedy I've attempted! Its so fulfilling to see people love Sifra so much and notice every little nuance. On that note - lets chat." When a user asked Kriti Sanon, "Bhediya, Robot, what's next? Maddock doesn't like you as a human or what," she replied, "Hahahaha.. gotta find the next non-human character! Any suggestions?"

Tagging Shah Rukh Khan and Kriti Sanon, a user asked her, "Can we see a crossover of Sifra and G.One? what say?" She replied, "That would be.." and dropped heart-eyed emojis.

"Just want to say that you're a beautiful, amazing and wonderful actress. I absolutely loved both of your characters like Anika and Sifra in Bhediya and TBMAUJ. Please keep doing such good and entertaining movies and all the best wishes for your upcoming projects. You basically love it more when I'm not playing a human! Noted! #IYKYK," a fan's post read. Kriti's reply was this," You basically love it more when I'm not playing a human! Noted."

Signing off the session, Kriti Sanon wrote, "Chalo Sifra has reached shoot now! Will chat again soon! Can't thank you all enough for the love and appreciation pouring in! Bestt Valentine's gift... Charged me up as an actor. You guys make me feel more than theek hai Signing off for now."

Chalo Sifra has reached shoot now! Will chat again soon!

Can't thank you all enough for the love and appreciation pouring in! Besttt Valentines gift..

Charged me up as an actor!

You guys make me feel more than "theek hai"

Signing off for now #Sifra... — SIFRA (@kritisanon) February 15, 2024

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya showcases the story of an engineer (played by Shahid Kapoor), who falls in love with Sifra, an AI (Artificial Intelligence) female robot, played by Kriti Sanon, which leads to a comedy of errors. The film is backed by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande and Laxman Utekar. The film has been directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. The film also features veteran stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in prominent roles.