Bhediya Co-Stars Kriti Sanon And Varun Dhawan Love This Arunachal Pradesh Town

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in a still from the video.(Image courtesy: kritisanon)

Highlights Kriti Sanon shared a video from Arunachal Pradesh

She has been shooting for 'Bhediya' with Varun Dhawan in the state

"All heart! the Wolfpack loves Ziro" she wrote

Kriti Sanon always exudes positivity. So, it was no surprise that her latest video left us smiling. The actress shared a new Instagram Reels from her "Arunachal diaries." Kriti and the team of her upcoming film Bhediya are currently shooting in Arunachal Pradesh's Ziro. In the clip, Kriti is seen interacting with the locals and appreciating the beauty of the hillside town. She is also joined by her co-star Varun Dhawan and director Amar Kaushik. Kriti captioned the Reels as, "Episode 3: All heart! The wolfpack loves Ziro! Auuuuuuuuuu," tagging Varun and Amar.

Speaking about her experience of shooting in the northeastern state, Kriti had said, "I have only seen this place through pictures, and I was very excited about this project."

She added that there was a lot more to the place than just its scenic beauty. "On our way, I've seen the sunset here and it is beautiful. Besides the scenic beauty, this place is peaceful and the people are warm. I believe through this movie and my character we will be able to project this place's beauty and culture," Kriti said.

The actress had shared a video of her trip from Itanagar to Ziro. The fun footage is interspersed with clips of a goofy Kriti in a car and the wonderful landscape. Take a look.

The actress' journey from Mumbai to Itanagar too was just as fun. With some short naps in the flight and car, and a yummy plate of local food, Kriti looks all set to dive intoBhediya's shoot.

Other than Bhediya, Kriti will also be seen in Adipurush and Bachchan Pandey. In Adipurush, which is being directed by Om Raut, she will feature alongside Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. Bachchan Pandey will see her share the screen space with Akshay Kumar. The film is being directed by Farhad Samji.