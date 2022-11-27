Bhediya Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun Dhawan's Film 'Gathers Speed Slowly And Steadily'

Varun Dhawan in Bhediya. (courtesy: maddockfilms )

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's Bhediya, which released in theatres on Friday, has managed to collect Rs 17.05 crore within 2 days of its release, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. On its opening day, the film collected Rs 7.48 crore. On Saturday, the film garnered Rs 9.57 crore. Sharing the film's box office report on Twitter, Taran Adarsh wrote: "Bhediya gathers speed on Day 2... Slowly and steadily, the film is finding its share of audience... National chains witness an upward trend, while mass pockets improve... Day 3 crucial, needs to show big gains... Fri 7.48 cr, Sat 9.57 cr. Total: Rs 17.05 cr India biz."

Read Taran Adarsh's tweet here:

Bhediya has been directed by Amar Kaushik and it has been produced by Dinesh Vijan. The movie has its roots in popular folklore and has been shot in Arunachal Pradesh. Bhediya released in theatres today. The film also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles.

Bhediya opened to largely positive reviews. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 3.5 stars and he wrote: "Bhediya, both enjoyable and thought-provoking, is helped along by lively performances. Varun Dhawan gives the unconventional role his best shot. Abhishek Banerjee and Paalin Kabak are terrific as much with their comic timing as with their dramatic flourishes. Kriti Sanon has comparatively limited footage but does all that it takes not to be swamped out of the picture."