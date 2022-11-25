Pics: Shahid Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor And Others Watch Kriti Sanon And Varun Dhawan's Bhediya

Shahid Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti and Varun at the screening.

A night before its release, a special screening of Bhediya was hosted in Mumbai on Thursday and it was attended by many Bollywood A-listers. Headlining the screening were the film's lead pair Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan. All eyes were on Kriti as she arrived at the venue with her family. Kriti's sister Nupur Sanon was also a part of the cheer squad. The guest list also comprised Shahid Kapoor, Varun's Baawal co-star Janhvi Kapoor, actors Yami Gautam, Radhika Madan, Vaani Kapoor, Sharvari, Sonakshi Sinha along with rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal, Zayed Khan, among others. Mini Mathur was pictured with filmmaker husband Kabir Khan.

First, see the photos of team Bhediya from last night's screening.

The team of Bhediya at the screening.

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon at screening.

Abhishek Banerjee at his film's screening.

Janhvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor pictured at the screening. Photos here:

Shahid Kapoor at the screening.

Janhvi Kapoor at the screening.

Vaani Kapoor at the screening.

Kriti Sanon happily posed with her family at the screening.

Kriti Sanon with her family.

Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur wouldn't have missed the film for the world.

Nupur Sanon at the screening.

Yami Gautam, Radhika Madan and other guests at the screening:

Yami Gautam at the screening.

Radhika Madan at the screening.

Sharvari at the screening.

Zayed Khan at the screening.

Filmmaker Karan Johar also watched Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's film.

Karan Johar pictured at the screening.

The couple's section was represented by Mini Mathur-Kabir Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, and Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi at the screening.

Kabir Khan with Mini Mathur at the screening.

Sonakshi Sinha with Zaheer Iqbal at the party.

Bhediyahas been directed by Amar Kaushik and it has been produced by Dinesh Vijan. The movie has its roots in popular folklore and has been shot in Arunachal Pradesh. Bhediya released in theatres today. The film also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles.