Bhavana Pandey's Emotional Tribute To Mother-In-Law. It's OK To Cry

Bhavana Pandey with her mom-in-law. (courtesy bhavanapandey)

Highlights Snehlata Panday died at her residence in Mumbai on Saturday

Bhavana posted throwback pictures on Instagram

Alanna and Ananya Panday also remembered their grandmom

Bhavana Pandey, who lost her mother-in-law Snehlata Panday on Saturday, shared an emotional tribute for her on her Instagram profile in the form of throwback pictures. Sharing cherished memories, Bhavana wrote in her caption: "The best! Mom, mom-in-law, grandmother to my kids. Inspiration in every possible way. Love you! Miss you! Rest in peace. #blessedwiththebest #thefunnestpersonever." In the comments section of her post, filmmaker-choreographed Farah Khan wrote: "She was... And made me thinner in 10 days before my wedding." Snehlata Panday died at her residence in Mumbai on Saturday at the age of 85. Her funeral was attended by family members and close friends.

Read Bhavana Pandey's post here:

Snehlata Panday's granddaughter and actress Ananya Panday shared an emotional eulogy on Instagram. "Rest in power, my angel. When she was born the doctors said she wouldn't live beyond a few years because of a defected heart valve, but my Dadi lived and how. She worked every day up until the age of 85, going to work at 7 am in her block heels and red streaked hair. She inspired me every single day to do what I love and I'm so grateful to have grown up basking in her energy and light. She had the softest hands to hold, gave the best leg massages, she was a self-proclaimed (and very politically incorrect) palm reader and never ever failed to make me laugh. The life of our family. You're too loved to ever be forgotten Dadi - I love you so much," she wrote.

Alanna Panday, daughter of fitness expert and author Deanne Panday and Chikki Panday (who is the brother of actor Chunky Panday) also shared a post for her late grandmom. "I wish you could read this right now so I could tell you how much I love you- it breaks my heart that I wasn't there to say our last goodbyes or hold your hand when it happened. Rest in peace," an excerpt from her post read.

Bhavana Pandey, who runs an apparel label by the name LoveGen, became a star after featuring in Netflix's The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, a series based on the lives of four star-wives - Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Pandey), Seema Khan (married to Sohail Khan), Maheep Kapoor (Sanjay Kapoor's wife), and Neelam Kothari (married to Samir Soni). The show was backed by Karan Johar.

Bhavana and Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya is an actor, who made her Bollywood debut in the year 2019 with Dharma Productions' Student Of The Year 2.