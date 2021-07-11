Ananya Panday Mourns Grandmother Snehlata: 'You're Too Loved To Ever Be Forgotten'

Ananya Panday shared this photo. (Image courtesy: ananyapanday)

Chunky Panday's mother Snehlata Panday died in Mumbai on Saturday. She was 85. Remembering her grandmother, actress Ananya Panday shared a bundle of memories from her childhood on her Instagram profile and called her grandmom the "life of her family," adding that she is "too loved to ever be forgotten." Some photos feature pint-sized Ananya and her sister Rysa happily posing with their grandmother while others show a much younger version of Snehlata Panday with her husband and son Chunky Panday. "Rest in power, my angel. When she was born the doctors said she wouldn't live beyond a few years because of a defected heart valve, but my Dadi lived and how. She worked every day up until the age of 85, going to work at 7 am in her block heels and red-streaked hair. She inspired me every single day to do what I love and I'm so grateful to have grown up basking in her energy and light," Ananya wrote in her eulogy.

She added: "She had the softest hands to hold, gave the best leg massages, she was a self-proclaimed (and very politically incorrect) palm reader and never ever failed to make me laugh. The life of our family. You're too loved to ever be forgotten Dadi - I love you so much."

Chunky Panday, his wife Bhavana and their daughters Ananya and Rysa were photographed at Snehlata Panday's residence, where they paid her last respects, on Saturday.

On her Instagram feed, Ananya has dedicated some beautiful posts to her grandmother. On Women's Day, the actress posted photos of herself with her "dadi" and "nani" and wrote: "The epitome of grace, beauty, perseverance, humour, badass energy and boss woman vibes. My Dadi and Nani - happy Women's day to my best and happy Women's day to all the lovely ladies out there - you are so very special and everything you need is right inside of you. I love you guys, you rock."

In terms of work, Ananya has a couple of films lined-up now - she will next be seen in a film opposite Vijay Deverakonda (directed by Puri Jagannadh), as well as in Shakun Batra's romantic drama alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.