Ananya Panday Reveals One Thing From Past Relationships She Had "Realised Sooner"

Ananya Panday recently opened up about the one realisation that hit her about her past relationships, which she wished she had understood earlier. The actress also spoke about learning to love her own space after beginning to live alone.

What's Happening

In a conversation with Harper's Bazaar India, Ananya Panday said, “In past relationships, I'd want the other person to shine more than me. At the cost of putting myself down or making myself smaller, I'd change myself a lot, become more like the other person. I wish I'd learned earlier not to let someone change me or affect me so much. I felt like I had to be less of something, and that's something I wish I had realised sooner.”

She further spoke about how having her own personal space made her develop a more mature understanding of romantic relationships.

Ananya Panday's Past Relationships

Ananya Panday was reportedly last in a relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur. As per reports, they parted ways after dating for two years on cordial terms.

Of late, she has been rumoured to be in a relationship with former model Walker Blanco, though neither of them has confirmed it. The two keep putting up birthday posts for each other on social media.

Work

Ananya carved her own niche in 2024 with convincing performances in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Call Me Bae and CTRL.

In 2025, she played the female lead in C. Sankaran Nair's Kesari Chapter 2, alongside Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan in key roles. She was also seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri with Kartik Aaryan.

She also has Chand Mera Dil with Lakshya—who was last seen in Kill—and Season 2 of the Amazon Prime series Call Me Bae in her lineup.