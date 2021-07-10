Ananya Panday's Grandmother Dies In Mumbai; Neelam Kothari Visits Chunky And Bhavana Panday

Neelam Kothari with Ananya Panday, Chunky Panday, Bhavana Panday in Bandra

Highlights Snehalata Panday died in Mumbai on Saturday

Snehalata Panday died at the age of 85

Neelam Kothari and Samir Soni visited Chunky Panday

Actor Chunky Panday's mother Snehlata Panday died in Mumbai on Saturday at the age of 85. Snehlata Panday, who used to live separately in Bandra, died at her residence on Saturday. In the afternoon, Chunky Panday along with his wife Bhavana Panday, were pictured arriving at Snehlata Panday's Mumbai residence to pay their last respects. Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday were photographed in Bandra with their younger daughter Rysa. Actress Ananya Panday is Chunky Panday's elder daughter, who was also spotted accompanying her parents on Saturday. Meanwhile, Deanne Panday - wife of Chunky's brother Chikki Panday - also arrived to pay her last respects.

Ananya Panday in Bandra

Chunky Panday in Bandra

Bhavana Panday in Bandra

Deanne Panday in Bandra

Bhavana Panday and Chunky Panday were also visited by their close friend, actress Neelam Kothari Soni, who came along with her husband, actor Samir Soni.

Actress Ananya Panday often used to dedicate heart-warming posts to her grandmother on Instagram. On Women's Day this year, Ananya dedicated this post to grandmother Snehalata Panday and also her "nani": "The epitome of grace, beauty, perseverance, humour, badass energy and boss woman vibes my Dadi and Nani - happy Women's day to my best and happy Women's day to all the lovely ladies out there - you are so very special and everything you need is right inside of you. I love you guys you rock."

In 2019, Ananya had dedicated this post to Snehalata Panday on her birthday that year: "Happy birthday to my forever Jawan Dadi! 83 and still rocking - and on my song! How special is that."

Ananaya Panday made her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2. She will next be seen in Liger.