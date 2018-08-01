Bharat: Don't Blink. Salman Khan's Official First Look Will Be Out Any Moment

Salman Khan in a still from Bharat (courtesy aliabbaszafar)

Highlights Salman plays a daredevil stuntman in Bharat Ali Abbas Zafar shared a still of Salman from Bharat Salman's official looks from Bharat have not been released yet

Salman Khan plays a daredevil stuntman in Bharat and a glimpse of his character was offered in a still shared by director Ali Abbas Zafar on Wednesday. Nope, it is not the official first look because you can only see a silhouetted Salman Khan in the photo with which Ali actually teased us. "Gear up for thunder... yeh khamoshi toofan se phele ki hai," he added in the captions. Bharat went on floors in June with the first schedule being that of a circus sequence. While the makers are aiming to pay a tribute to Raj Kapoor's Mera Naam Joker with Bharat, the new still reveals Ali Abbas Zafar has ensured arrangements on a grand scale to bring the carnival scenario alive on screen. Can you spot the banner of 'The Great Russian Circus' in the photo?

Meanwhile on Tuesday, trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted a few photos of Salman sporting one of his looks for Bharat. The 52-year-old star will undergo multiple look changes for the film as its timeline is spread across decades - from 1960 till current times. This was the closest look to Salman's character which fans have got so far.

. @BeingSalmanKhan took pics with Fans and Circus Artists at #Bharat sets..



So, we get to see a glimpse of one of this looks for #Bharat



A Period drama spanning over several decades.. pic.twitter.com/c5FTZuehoR — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) July 31, 2018

Earlier, a photo of Salman was shared by costume designer and Bharat's stylist Ashley Rebello, which was considered as the first-look by folks on the Internet even though there was no official confirmation.

Meanwhile, changes have been made to the cast of Bharat - Katrina Kaif joined as the female lead after Priyanka Chopra quit the project. Nora Fatehi also recently signed up for the film along with Disha Patani and Tabu. While we know Disha plays the role of a trapeze artiste, no detail has been revealed about any other characters so far.

Bharat marks Ali Abbas Zafar's third movie each with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, while the two stars have worked together in several blockbuster films. Bharat is scheduled to hit screens on Eid next year.