Bharat: Viral Pic Reveals One Of Salman Khan's Many Looks From The Film

This photo of Salman Khan from Bharat sets is viral (courtesy rameshlaus)

Highlights Salman joined Bharat sets earlier this month He plays a stuntman in the film A photo of Salman from Bharat sets is viral

Salman Khan joined the sets of Bharat earlier this month, since when fans have been eager to catch glimpses of the superstar's many looks from the film. Yep, Salman will sport multiple looks to undergo several appearance changes as the timeline is spread across from 1960 to present times. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala has a treat for Salman Khan fans as he tweeted photos of the actor from the sets of Bharat. Dressed in a white vest and pants, Salman appears to be dressed as his character - a bike-stuntman in a circus. In his tweet, Mr Bala wrote: "Salman Khan took pics with fans and circus artists on Bharat sets. So, we get to see a glimpse of one of this looks for Bharat. A period drama spanning over several decades."

Here's one of Salman Khan's look from Bharat, which can unofficially be denoted as the first look of Bharat.

. @BeingSalmanKhan took pics with Fans and Circus Artists at #Bharat sets..



So, we get to see a glimpse of one of this looks for #Bharat



A Period drama spanning over several decades.. pic.twitter.com/c5FTZuehoR — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) July 31, 2018

Soon after Bharat kicked off in Mumbai, a photo of the actor was shared by costume designer Ashley Rebello, who is in charge of styling the film's cast. While there was no official confirmation if that was one of Salman's looks from the film, the Internet rejoiced regardless considering it as the first-look photo.

Meanwhile, Salman's Bharat co-star Disha Patani plays a trapeze artiste in the film and is also expected to undergo multiple look changes in the film. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Ali Abbas Zafar said Bharat will be a tribute to of sorts to Raj Kapoor's Mera Naam Joker: "The idea is to create an Indian-Russian circus like Raj Kapoor's Mera Naam Joker. Performers from all over the world are flying down for the circus tricks which will be a mix of trapeze hoops and rope stunts. This is Salman and Disha's introduction. He plays a daredevil stunt motorcyclist in the circus while she is a trapeze artiste."

Meanwhile, Bharat has trended a lot since last Friday, when the director announced that Priyanka Chopra is no longer part of the movie. But the team was quick to find a replacement and now, Salman Khan has welcomed Katrina Kaif on board the period drama. Bharat also stars Nora Fatehi, Tabu and Sunil Grover. Bharat is an onscreen adaptation of 2014 South Korean movie Ode To My Father and is expected to release on Eid next year.